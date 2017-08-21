AIADMK Live: After Several False Alarms, OPS and EPS Likely to Seal the Deal Today

Aug 21, 2017 9:57 am (IST)

There have been several false alarms in this AIADMK merger saga. The Amma Memorial had been decked up on Friday night, fuelling rumours that OPS and EPS would finally join hands at the Marina Beach samadhi of Jayalalithaa. But the venue saw no such action. News18 has learnt that CM Palaniswami was waiting with half a dozen of his ministers for a word from Panneerselvam’s house where a key meeting of the latter’s faction was underway. Even the CM’s convoy was ready. But at least three members of the OPS team — former MLA KP Munuswamy, former Speaker PH Pandian and former MP Dr. Maitreyan — held out. It is evident that they stand to lose the most if any deal were to come through. Nonetheless, OPS sounded confident over the weekend and has been telling his close confidantes to expect good news by Monday. Incidentally, Monday also happens to be an auspicious day, Amavasya.