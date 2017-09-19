AIADMK Live: Chidambaram Accuses Speaker of Trying to Help EPS Govt

Event Highlights
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
TTV Dinakaran camp, however, has decided its next course of action which is to move the Madras High Court. P Vetrivel, an MLA from the TTV camp said on Monday, "They are trying to show majority in a cross path. They have disqualified 18 MLAs. They have done this just in a belief that the majority count would increase. We will take a legal route and move the Court. We will surely dissolve this existing government."
In an early morning tweet on Tuesday, Chidambaram wrote: “Speaker's decision to disqualify MLAs blatantly partisan and to help minority TN Govt. Nothing can save sinking ship.”
18 MLAs disqualified to— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 19, 2017
manufacture a majority for paralysed TN Govt. TN is theatre of the absurd.
If TN Speaker is correct, no elected leader of a legislature party can be changed by dissenting MLAs! Once elected, CM for 5 years!— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 19, 2017
Governor requested to act. He did not! Speaker requested to observe restraint. He acted! TN politics is tragi-comedy— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 19, 2017
Former Union minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram came down heavily on the Tamil Nadu government and Speaker for disqualifying 18 MLAs of the TTV Dinakaran camp on Monday. In direct reference to the Tamil Nadu government that has been juggling with numbers in the Assembly, Chidambaram said no such action can help a sinking ship.
CLICK TO READ | It's Advantage EPS-OPS as TN Speaker Disqualifies 18 Pro-Dinakaran MLAs
With the disqualifications, the total strength of the AIADMK has come down to 116. Of the total 234 legislators, the number is now 231 excluding Jayalalithaa, Karunanidhi and the Speaker.
The MLAs who were disqualified with effect from Monday are Thangatamilselvan, R Murugan, Mariappan Kennedy, K Kathirkamu, C Jayanthi Padmanabhan, P Palaniappan, V Senthil Balaji, S Muthiah, P Vetrivel, NG Parthiban, M Kothandapani, TA Elumalai, M Rengasamy, R Thangadurai, R Balasubramani, SG Subramanian, R Sundarraj and K Uma Maheswari.
THE NUMBER GAME
It’s advantage EPS-OPS now in the Tamil Nadu assembly in the eventuality of a floor test. Here’s how:
EARLIER
Total MLAs — 234
Dinakaran Camp — 18
EPS-OPS Camp: 116
Majority Mark — 118
NOW
Total MLAs — 234
Strength after disqualification — 216
EPS-OPS Camp: 116
New Majority Mark: 108
With Monday’s move, the total strength of the AIADMK has now come down to 116. Of the total 234 legislators, the number is now 231 excluding Jayalalithaa, Karunanidhi and the Speaker. With 18 MLAs disqualified, the total number comes down to 213 and the halfway mark is 106. EPS-OPS merged faction has the support of 114 MLAs which is more than the required numbers to form the majority.
RECAP | Soon after the much publicised merger of the two AIADMK factions led by O Panneerselvam and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami in August, TTV Dinakaran revolted against the party and had declared that he would withdraw support from the government. Dinakaran claimed to have the backing of 21 MLAs at the time.
-
17 Sep, 2017 | Australia in India IND vs AUS 281/750.0 overs 137/921.0 oversIndia beat Australia by 26 runs (D/L method)
-
16 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England WI vs ENG 176/920.0 overs 155/1019.3 oversWest Indies beat England by 21 runs
-
15 Sep, 2017 | Independence Cup PAK vs WXI 183/420.0 overs 150/820.0 oversPakistan beat World XI by 33 runs
-
13 Sep, 2017 | Independence Cup PAK vs WXI 174/620.0 overs 175/319.5 oversWorld XI beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
-
12 Sep, 2017 | Independence Cup PAK vs WXI 197/520.0 overs 177/720.0 oversPakistan beat World XI by 20 runs