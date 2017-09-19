GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
AIADMK Live: Chidambaram Accuses Speaker of Trying to Help EPS Govt

News18.com | September 19, 2017, 10:06 AM IST
Event Highlights

A day after the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal disqualified 18 MLAs of the TTV Dinakaran camp, Congress leader P Chidambaram said the Speaker’s decision was “blatantly partisan” and alleged that he was trying to help the minority AIADMK government in the state.​

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Sep 19, 2017 10:06 am (IST)

Meanwhile, Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu, led by DMK's Stalin has been demanding a floor test in the Assembly. The DMK has maintained that if the Governor fails to convene the Assembly within a week, they will move court to seek a floor test.

Sep 19, 2017 10:06 am (IST)

TTV Dinakaran camp, however, has decided its next course of action which is to move the Madras High Court. P Vetrivel, an MLA from the TTV camp said on Monday, "They are trying to show majority in a cross path. They have disqualified 18 MLAs. They have done this just in a belief that the majority count would increase. We will take a legal route and move the Court. We will surely dissolve this existing government." 

Sep 19, 2017 9:51 am (IST)

In an early morning tweet on Tuesday, Chidambaram wrote: “Speaker's decision to disqualify MLAs blatantly partisan and to help minority TN Govt. Nothing can save sinking ship.”

Sep 19, 2017 9:47 am (IST)

Former Union minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram came down heavily on the Tamil Nadu government and Speaker for disqualifying 18 MLAs of the TTV Dinakaran camp on Monday. In direct reference to the Tamil Nadu government that has been juggling with numbers in the Assembly, Chidambaram said no such action can help a sinking ship.

Sep 19, 2017 9:45 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | It's Advantage EPS-OPS as TN Speaker Disqualifies 18 Pro-Dinakaran MLAs

With the disqualifications, the total strength of the AIADMK has come down to 116. Of the total 234 legislators, the number is now 231 excluding Jayalalithaa, Karunanidhi and the Speaker.

Sep 19, 2017 9:44 am (IST)

The MLAs who were disqualified with effect from Monday are Thangatamilselvan, R Murugan, Mariappan Kennedy, K Kathirkamu, C Jayanthi Padmanabhan, P Palaniappan, V Senthil Balaji, S Muthiah, P Vetrivel, NG Parthiban, M Kothandapani, TA Elumalai, M Rengasamy, R Thangadurai, R Balasubramani, SG Subramanian, R Sundarraj and K Uma Maheswari.

Sep 19, 2017 9:43 am (IST)

THE NUMBER GAME

It’s advantage EPS-OPS now in the Tamil Nadu assembly in the eventuality of a floor test. Here’s how:

EARLIER

Total MLAs — 234

Dinakaran Camp — 18

EPS-OPS Camp: 116

Majority Mark — 118

NOW

Total MLAs — 234

Strength after disqualification — 216

EPS-OPS Camp: 116

New Majority Mark: 108

Sep 19, 2017 9:42 am (IST)

With Monday’s move, the total strength of the AIADMK has now come down to 116.  Of the total 234 legislators, the number is now 231 excluding Jayalalithaa, Karunanidhi and the Speaker. With 18 MLAs disqualified, the total number comes down to 213 and the halfway mark is 106. EPS-OPS merged faction has the support of 114 MLAs which is more than the required numbers to form the majority.

Sep 19, 2017 9:39 am (IST)

RECAP | Soon after the much publicised merger of the two AIADMK factions led by O Panneerselvam and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami in August, TTV Dinakaran revolted against the party and had declared that he would withdraw support from the government. Dinakaran claimed to have the backing of 21 MLAs at the time.

Sep 19, 2017 9:38 am (IST)

Four days after the Tamil Nadu Speaker told the Madras High Court that action has begun to disqualify MLAs supporting TTV Dinakaran, the Speaker on Monday disqualified all the 18 MLAs supporting TTV Dinakran under Schedule 10 of the Indian Constitution which deals with the anti-defection law. 

