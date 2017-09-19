AIADMK Live: Chidambaram Accuses Speaker of Trying to Help EPS Govt

Sep 19, 2017 10:06 am (IST)

TTV Dinakaran camp, however, has decided its next course of action which is to move the Madras High Court. P Vetrivel, an MLA from the TTV camp said on Monday, "They are trying to show majority in a cross path. They have disqualified 18 MLAs. They have done this just in a belief that the majority count would increase. We will take a legal route and move the Court. We will surely dissolve this existing government."