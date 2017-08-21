AIADMK Live: Deal Done, OPS Takes Oath as Deputy CM

Event Highlights
Stay tuned for live updates:
General body meeting must be immediately convened and the secretary must be removed: KP Munusamy #AIADMKMerger pic.twitter.com/Fo31saj4EJ— ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2017
Chennai: K. Pandiarajan sworn-in as minister in TN cabinet after AIADMK merger pic.twitter.com/rLK2mPQtF9— ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2017
#BREAKING -- O Panneerselvam sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/CIv4ri9xq5— News18 (@CNNnews18) August 21, 2017
It will be decided after party's general body meeting: O. Panneerselvam on question of VK Sasikala's expulsion from party post #AIADMKMerger— ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2017
Click to read: AIADMK Merger: Five Key Things to Know About EPS-OPS Deal
E Palaniswami will remain the chief minister, while O Panneerselvam will be the deputy chief minister.
Visual from outside AIADMK party head office after #AIADMKMerger. pic.twitter.com/S4gNUbJCMT— ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2017
"O Panneerselvam will be the leader of this party. I will be the co-convenor of this party. KP Munusamy will be deputy co-convenor of this party, so will R Vaithilingam. We will all work together. There will be 11 people running the party headed by the convenor and the co-convenor. Our first priority will be to clear the two leaves symbol," says E Palaniswami.
"This was the dream of MGR that we stay united. Other parties when they split, never come back but it is the power of the AIADMK that we came back. Today is a historic day. There were people day-dreaming that the party will fall, let me assure you that it will never happen. We will now work towards the betterment of our people. We will strive to work for the betterment of Tamil Nadu and the people of the state," says E Palaniswami, after announcing the merger of both AIADMK factions.
"Gandhi cap! Saffron cap! Kashmir cap! Now, the fool's cap sits on the Tamilian's head. Is this enough or you want more? Please stand up, Tamilians." tweets Kamal Haasan.
காந்திக்குல்லா!காவிக்குல்லா!கஷ்மீர்குல்லா!! தற்போது கோமாளிக்குல்லா, தமிழன் தலையில் . போதுமா இன்னும் வேண்டுமா? தயவாய் வெகுள்வாய் தமிழா.— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) August 21, 2017
CLICK TO READ | As AIADMK Merges, Video Shows Sasikala Moving 'In and Out' of Bengaluru Jail in Plain Clothes
A new CCTV footage has emerged which purportedly shows Sasikala walking into the jail from outside in civilian clothes and holding a bag in the presence of uniformed men.
-
20 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka SL vs IND 216/1043.2 overs 220/128.5 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
-
17 - 20 Aug, 2017 | The Wisden Trophy ENG vs WI 514/8135.5 overs 168/1047.0 oversEngland beat West Indies by an innings and 209 runs
-
12 - 14 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka IND vs SL 487/10122.3 overs 135/1037.4 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs
-
04 - 07 Aug, 2017 | Basil D'Oliveira Trophy ENG vs SA 362/10108.4 overs 226/1072.1 oversEngland beat South Africa by 177 runs
-
03 - 06 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka IND vs SL 622/9158.0 overs 183/1049.4 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs