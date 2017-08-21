AIADMK Live: Deal Done, OPS Takes Oath as Deputy CM

Aug 21, 2017 3:48 pm (IST)



O Panneerselvam will be given the finance portfolio, and he will be sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at 4:30 PM.

CNN-News18 has learnt that Rajya Sabha MP R Vaithilingam will convene the AIADMK General Council and VK Sasikala may be removed from the party there in the meeting.