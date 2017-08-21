GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
AIADMK Live: Deal Done, OPS Takes Oath as Deputy CM

News18.com | August 21, 2017, 5:02 PM IST
Event Highlights

O Panneerselvam (OPS) and E Palaniswami (EPS) announced merger of AIADMK factions at party headquarters. Soon after, OPS took oath as the deputy chief minister of the state. Palaniswami will continue to be the chief minister.

Stay tuned for live updates:
Aug 21, 2017 5:02 pm (IST)
Aug 21, 2017 4:52 pm (IST)
Aug 21, 2017 4:49 pm (IST)
Aug 21, 2017 4:46 pm (IST)

O Panneerselvam is being sworn in as the deputy CM of Tamil Nadu at Raj Bhawan. 

Aug 21, 2017 4:43 pm (IST)

E Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam have reached the Raj Bhawan, and the swearing-in ceremony is expected to begin any moment.

Aug 21, 2017 4:36 pm (IST)

The AIADMK-led cabinet in Tamil Nadu is likely to be expanded after O Panneerselvam is sworn in as the Deputy CM of the state this evening.  

Aug 21, 2017 4:10 pm (IST)
Aug 21, 2017 4:08 pm (IST)

AIADMK leader Sarswati is currently speaking to media

We want everybody to be together. I am happy that the two factions have finally merged. We never wanted the party to split. TTV Dinakaran will soon address the media. We are happy but we don't know why they are avoiding us (Dinakaran Camp). 

Aug 21, 2017 3:59 pm (IST)

The two leaders, accompanied by their entourage, have reached the Jaya memorial, offering their tributes to the later chief minister, J Jayalalithaa. A huge crowd had gathered at the Jaya memorial. The two factions ironed out their differences after a seven-month crisis within the AIADMK. 

Aug 21, 2017 3:57 pm (IST)

O Panneerselvam, the three-time chief minister of Tamil Nadu, will be working under the current chief minister E Palaniswami for the first time. However, Pannerselvam is the party convener of the AIADMK and Palaniswami will be the co-convener.  

Aug 21, 2017 3:51 pm (IST)

Amma's blessings and wishes of party cadres made the merger possible. I thank CM E.Palaniswami and leaders of his faction, says O. Panneerselvam.

Aug 21, 2017 3:48 pm (IST)


O Panneerselvam will be given the finance portfolio, and he will be sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at 4:30 PM. 

CNN-News18 has learnt that Rajya Sabha MP R Vaithilingam will convene the AIADMK General Council and VK Sasikala may be removed from the party there in the meeting. 

Aug 21, 2017 3:47 pm (IST)

AIADMK Merger: Five Key Things to Know About EPS-OPS Deal

E Palaniswami will remain the chief minister, while O Panneerselvam will be the deputy chief minister.

Aug 21, 2017 3:47 pm (IST)
Aug 21, 2017 3:41 pm (IST)

E Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam head to Amma J Jayalalithaa's memorial at Marina Beach to meditate and pay respects to the late leader, six months after OPS announced his rebellion against VK Sasikala from the same venue.

Aug 21, 2017 3:37 pm (IST)

Crowds outside AIADMK office cheer, burst crackers and distribute sweets after the announcement of the merger between both rival factions of the party.

Aug 21, 2017 3:34 pm (IST)

Swearing in for new OPS faction ministers to take place today at 4:30 pm.

Aug 21, 2017 3:28 pm (IST)

O Panneerselvam will be the deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and get Finance ministry. Ma Foi K Pandiarajan and S Semmalai from the OPS camps will get Cabinet berths.

Aug 21, 2017 3:25 pm (IST)

"We will fulfill the promises made by Amma J Jayalalithaa. She had said that the party would last for over a 100 years after her and we will make sure that happens," says E Palaniswami.

Aug 21, 2017 3:19 pm (IST)

"O Panneerselvam will be the leader of this party. I will be the co-convenor of this party. KP Munusamy will be deputy co-convenor of this party, so will R Vaithilingam. We will all work together. There will be 11 people running the party headed by the convenor and the co-convenor. Our first priority will be to clear the two leaves symbol," says E Palaniswami.

Aug 21, 2017 3:16 pm (IST)

"This was the dream of MGR that we stay united. Other parties when they split, never come back but it is the power of the AIADMK that we came back. Today is a historic day. There were people day-dreaming that the party will fall, let me assure you that it will never happen. We will now work towards the betterment of our people. We will strive to work for the betterment of Tamil Nadu and the people of the state," says E Palaniswami, after announcing the merger of both AIADMK factions.

Aug 21, 2017 3:09 pm (IST)

O Panneerselvam alongwith E Palaniswami formally announces uniting of the rival factions of the AIADMK.

Aug 21, 2017 3:06 pm (IST)

"I welcome all party cadres. I thank everyone who stood by me for last six months. We are now going to Amma's samadhi to seek her blessing. I am happy to be back in your midst," says O Panneerselvam.

Aug 21, 2017 3:05 pm (IST)

E Palaniswami and O Pannerselvam shake hands and pose for photo-ops during the meeting.

Aug 21, 2017 3:02 pm (IST)

"Gandhi cap! Saffron cap! Kashmir cap! Now, the fool's cap sits on the Tamilian's head. Is this enough or you want more? Please stand up, Tamilians." tweets Kamal Haasan.

Aug 21, 2017 3:00 pm (IST)

The meeting between O Panneerselvam and E Palaniswami has begun.

Aug 21, 2017 2:48 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, actor Kamal Haasan tweets saying that the "whole country is laughing at Tamil people" over the AIADMK merger. He further asks "his Tamil people" to "wake up".

Aug 21, 2017 2:45 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | As AIADMK Merges, Video Shows Sasikala Moving 'In and Out' of Bengaluru Jail in Plain Clothes

A new CCTV footage has emerged which purportedly shows Sasikala walking into the jail from outside in civilian clothes and holding a bag in the presence of uniformed men.

Aug 21, 2017 2:44 pm (IST)

O Panneerselvam inches his way to the AIADMK headquarters amid cheering, whistling and loud cheers from supporters, who are throwing garlands at the former Chief Minister.

Aug 21, 2017 2:35 pm (IST)

A joint press conference will be addressed by O Panneerselvam and E Palaniswami soon. Sources told News18 Tamil that VK Sasikala will be expelled from the party.

