AIADMK LIVE: Dinakaran and Stalin Dreaming of Power, Says CM Palaniswami

Sep 21, 2017 10:25 am (IST)

RECAP | The order was passed after one of the Dhinakaran camp MLAs P Vetrivel and DMK Working President M K Stalin, who had filed a petition for a floor test, had then expressed apprehension that the Speaker might disqualify the 18 MLAs and it may go in favour of the chief minister in the event of a confidence vote.

Eight of the 18 disqualified MLAs moved the court on Tuesday challenging the Speaker's action against them under the anti-defection law.