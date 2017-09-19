GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
AIADMK LIVE: Dinakaran Blames Centre for Crisis, Calls it 'Murder' of Democracy

News18.com | September 19, 2017, 1:25 PM IST
Event Highlights

AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran on Tuesday blamed the Centre for the political crisis in Tamil Nadu and termed the current situation “murder of democracy”. Dinakaran said that both E Palaniswany and O Panneerselvam are betrayers.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Sep 19, 2017 1:12 pm (IST)

Any issue which affect Tamil people we will raise it. People of Tamil Nadu are watching this. Centre behind Tamil Nadu Crisis. This is murder of Democracy. EPS and OPS will be remembered as betrayers. EPS was not elected by people, he was chosen by Sasikala. OPS is like Kattapa. Police are searching our MLAs like terrorist. Police sent to Coorg to hound my MLAs, says TTV Dinakaran

Sep 19, 2017 12:53 pm (IST)
Sep 19, 2017 12:32 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Tamil Nadu Turmoil: DMK to Decide on Future Strategy After Party Meet Today

Sources have told News18 that about 100 opposition MLAs may put in their papers, a move which is also being viewed as an attempt to put pressure on the governor to dissolve the state assembly and call for fresh polls.

Sep 19, 2017 12:16 pm (IST)

Talking to CNN-News18, DMK spokesperson A Saravanan said that no mass resignation was in order. "The move would only help the EPS-OPS faction, we can only appeal against the disqualification," said Saravanan.

Sep 19, 2017 12:07 pm (IST)

Souces said that final decision on the DMK's next move will be taken after party meeting at 5pm today evening. 

Sep 19, 2017 12:06 pm (IST)

The disqualified MLAs have already moved Madras High Court challenging speaker's order. IF the MLAs fail to get relief from the courts, mass resingnation is being considered as one of the options by the joint MLAs to corner the EPS government. Mass resignation will force elections once again. 

Sep 19, 2017 12:04 pm (IST)

Upping the ante in the high stake political battle in Tamil Nadu, DMK and CONG MLAs are contemplating mass resignation from the state assembly if disqualification of 19 MLAs from TTV Dinakaran camp is not revoked.

Sources have told CNN-News18 that 100 Opposition MLAs may put in their papers, a move which is also being seen as an attempt to put pressure on the governor to dissolve the state assembly and call for fresh polls. 

Sep 19, 2017 11:45 am (IST)

RECAP | The combative Dhinakaran, engaged in a tussle for power with Palaniswami, claimed initially MLAs of his camp had met the governor at his insistence and that later he himself had knocked on the doors of Rao. "Such mishaps (disqualification of 18 MLAs) are happening due to the governor failing to maintain the dignity of his position," he told reporters. Dhinakaran described as "murder of democracy" Speaker P Dhanapal disqualifying the 18 legislators owing allegiance to him and said he did not expect such an action from the former.

Sep 19, 2017 11:01 am (IST)

Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao today met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, a day after 18 rebel AIADMK MLAs loyal to sidelined leader TTV Dhinakaran were disqualified under the anti-defection law. During the 20-minute meeting, the governor is believed to have apprised the home minister about the current political developments in the southern state, officials said. The disqualified MLAs had yesterday told the governor that they had no confidence in Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami, and accused him of being corrupt. Rao, who is governor of Maharashtra, is holding additional charge of Tamil Nadu.

Sep 19, 2017 11:00 am (IST)

Madras High Court has allowed the plea by the 18 disqualified MLAs for an urgent hearing tomorrow i.e. September 20. 18 disqualified MLAs (backing TTVDhinakaran) had filed a plea challenging their disqualification by TN Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal.

Sep 19, 2017 10:39 am (IST)

Sidelined AIADMK leader T T V Dinakaran on Monday claimed that legislators supporting him would not have been disqualified had Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao acted on time on their plea against Chief Minister K Palaniswami. "Because the Governor made unnecessary delay despite knowing that Palaniswami did not have the 117 magic number, such a murder of democracy has happened," he alleged.

Sep 19, 2017 10:18 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Chidambaram Slams TN Speaker, Govt Over Disqualification of TTV MLAs

With 18 MLAs disqualified, the total number comes down to 213 and the halfway mark is 106. EPS-OPS merged faction has the support of 114 MLAs which is more than the required numbers to form the majority.

Sep 19, 2017 10:06 am (IST)

Meanwhile, Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu, led by DMK's Stalin has been demanding a floor test in the Assembly. The DMK has maintained that if the Governor fails to convene the Assembly within a week, they will move court to seek a floor test.

Sep 19, 2017 10:06 am (IST)

TTV Dinakaran camp, however, has decided its next course of action which is to move the Madras High Court. P Vetrivel, an MLA from the TTV camp said on Monday, "They are trying to show majority in a cross path. They have disqualified 18 MLAs. They have done this just in a belief that the majority count would increase. We will take a legal route and move the Court. We will surely dissolve this existing government." 

Sep 19, 2017 9:51 am (IST)

In an early morning tweet on Tuesday, Chidambaram wrote: “Speaker's decision to disqualify MLAs blatantly partisan and to help minority TN Govt. Nothing can save sinking ship.”

Sep 19, 2017 9:47 am (IST)

Former Union minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram came down heavily on the Tamil Nadu government and Speaker for disqualifying 18 MLAs of the TTV Dinakaran camp on Monday. In direct reference to the Tamil Nadu government that has been juggling with numbers in the Assembly, Chidambaram said no such action can help a sinking ship.

Sep 19, 2017 9:45 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | It's Advantage EPS-OPS as TN Speaker Disqualifies 18 Pro-Dinakaran MLAs

With the disqualifications, the total strength of the AIADMK has come down to 116. Of the total 234 legislators, the number is now 231 excluding Jayalalithaa, Karunanidhi and the Speaker.

Sep 19, 2017 9:44 am (IST)

The MLAs who were disqualified with effect from Monday are Thangatamilselvan, R Murugan, Mariappan Kennedy, K Kathirkamu, C Jayanthi Padmanabhan, P Palaniappan, V Senthil Balaji, S Muthiah, P Vetrivel, NG Parthiban, M Kothandapani, TA Elumalai, M Rengasamy, R Thangadurai, R Balasubramani, SG Subramanian, R Sundarraj and K Uma Maheswari.

Sep 19, 2017 9:43 am (IST)

THE NUMBER GAME

It’s advantage EPS-OPS now in the Tamil Nadu assembly in the eventuality of a floor test. Here’s how:

EARLIER

Total MLAs — 234

Dinakaran Camp — 18

EPS-OPS Camp: 116

Majority Mark — 118

NOW

Total MLAs — 234

Strength after disqualification — 216

EPS-OPS Camp: 116

New Majority Mark: 108

Sep 19, 2017 9:42 am (IST)

With Monday’s move, the total strength of the AIADMK has now come down to 116.  Of the total 234 legislators, the number is now 231 excluding Jayalalithaa, Karunanidhi and the Speaker. With 18 MLAs disqualified, the total number comes down to 213 and the halfway mark is 106. EPS-OPS merged faction has the support of 114 MLAs which is more than the required numbers to form the majority.

Sep 19, 2017 9:39 am (IST)

RECAP | Soon after the much publicised merger of the two AIADMK factions led by O Panneerselvam and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami in August, TTV Dinakaran revolted against the party and had declared that he would withdraw support from the government. Dinakaran claimed to have the backing of 21 MLAs at the time.

Sep 19, 2017 9:38 am (IST)

Four days after the Tamil Nadu Speaker told the Madras High Court that action has begun to disqualify MLAs supporting TTV Dinakaran, the Speaker on Monday disqualified all the 18 MLAs supporting TTV Dinakran under Schedule 10 of the Indian Constitution which deals with the anti-defection law. 

