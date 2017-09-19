AIADMK LIVE: Dinakaran Blames Centre for Crisis, Calls it 'Murder' of Democracy

Any issue which affect Tamil people we will raise it. People of Tamil Nadu are watching this. Centre behind Tamil Nadu Crisis. This is murder of Democracy. EPS and OPS will be remembered as betrayers. EPS was not elected by people, he was chosen by Sasikala. OPS is like Kattapa. Police are searching our MLAs like terrorist. Police sent to Coorg to hound my MLAs, says TTV Dinakaran
Legally we are very sound and we will get justice from the Court: #TTVDhinakaran over disqualification of 18 MLAs by TN Speaker pic.twitter.com/kQllPvTKoG— ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2017
Sources have told News18 that about 100 opposition MLAs may put in their papers, a move which is also being viewed as an attempt to put pressure on the governor to dissolve the state assembly and call for fresh polls.
Upping the ante in the high stake political battle in Tamil Nadu, DMK and CONG MLAs are contemplating mass resignation from the state assembly if disqualification of 19 MLAs from TTV Dinakaran camp is not revoked.
Sources have told CNN-News18 that 100 Opposition MLAs may put in their papers, a move which is also being seen as an attempt to put pressure on the governor to dissolve the state assembly and call for fresh polls.
RECAP | The combative Dhinakaran, engaged in a tussle for power with Palaniswami, claimed initially MLAs of his camp had met the governor at his insistence and that later he himself had knocked on the doors of Rao. "Such mishaps (disqualification of 18 MLAs) are happening due to the governor failing to maintain the dignity of his position," he told reporters. Dhinakaran described as "murder of democracy" Speaker P Dhanapal disqualifying the 18 legislators owing allegiance to him and said he did not expect such an action from the former.
Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao today met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, a day after 18 rebel AIADMK MLAs loyal to sidelined leader TTV Dhinakaran were disqualified under the anti-defection law. During the 20-minute meeting, the governor is believed to have apprised the home minister about the current political developments in the southern state, officials said. The disqualified MLAs had yesterday told the governor that they had no confidence in Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami, and accused him of being corrupt. Rao, who is governor of Maharashtra, is holding additional charge of Tamil Nadu.
Sidelined AIADMK leader T T V Dinakaran on Monday claimed that legislators supporting him would not have been disqualified had Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao acted on time on their plea against Chief Minister K Palaniswami. "Because the Governor made unnecessary delay despite knowing that Palaniswami did not have the 117 magic number, such a murder of democracy has happened," he alleged.
With 18 MLAs disqualified, the total number comes down to 213 and the halfway mark is 106. EPS-OPS merged faction has the support of 114 MLAs which is more than the required numbers to form the majority.
TTV Dinakaran camp, however, has decided its next course of action which is to move the Madras High Court. P Vetrivel, an MLA from the TTV camp said on Monday, "They are trying to show majority in a cross path. They have disqualified 18 MLAs. They have done this just in a belief that the majority count would increase. We will take a legal route and move the Court. We will surely dissolve this existing government."
In an early morning tweet on Tuesday, Chidambaram wrote: “Speaker's decision to disqualify MLAs blatantly partisan and to help minority TN Govt. Nothing can save sinking ship.”
18 MLAs disqualified to— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 19, 2017
manufacture a majority for paralysed TN Govt. TN is theatre of the absurd.
If TN Speaker is correct, no elected leader of a legislature party can be changed by dissenting MLAs! Once elected, CM for 5 years!— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 19, 2017
Governor requested to act. He did not! Speaker requested to observe restraint. He acted! TN politics is tragi-comedy— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 19, 2017
Former Union minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram came down heavily on the Tamil Nadu government and Speaker for disqualifying 18 MLAs of the TTV Dinakaran camp on Monday. In direct reference to the Tamil Nadu government that has been juggling with numbers in the Assembly, Chidambaram said no such action can help a sinking ship.
With the disqualifications, the total strength of the AIADMK has come down to 116. Of the total 234 legislators, the number is now 231 excluding Jayalalithaa, Karunanidhi and the Speaker.
The MLAs who were disqualified with effect from Monday are Thangatamilselvan, R Murugan, Mariappan Kennedy, K Kathirkamu, C Jayanthi Padmanabhan, P Palaniappan, V Senthil Balaji, S Muthiah, P Vetrivel, NG Parthiban, M Kothandapani, TA Elumalai, M Rengasamy, R Thangadurai, R Balasubramani, SG Subramanian, R Sundarraj and K Uma Maheswari.
THE NUMBER GAME
It’s advantage EPS-OPS now in the Tamil Nadu assembly in the eventuality of a floor test. Here’s how:
EARLIER
Total MLAs — 234
Dinakaran Camp — 18
EPS-OPS Camp: 116
Majority Mark — 118
NOW
Total MLAs — 234
Strength after disqualification — 216
EPS-OPS Camp: 116
New Majority Mark: 108
With Monday’s move, the total strength of the AIADMK has now come down to 116. Of the total 234 legislators, the number is now 231 excluding Jayalalithaa, Karunanidhi and the Speaker. With 18 MLAs disqualified, the total number comes down to 213 and the halfway mark is 106. EPS-OPS merged faction has the support of 114 MLAs which is more than the required numbers to form the majority.
RECAP | Soon after the much publicised merger of the two AIADMK factions led by O Panneerselvam and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami in August, TTV Dinakaran revolted against the party and had declared that he would withdraw support from the government. Dinakaran claimed to have the backing of 21 MLAs at the time.
