AIADMK LIVE: Dinakaran Blames Centre for Crisis, Calls it 'Murder' of Democracy

Sep 19, 2017 12:04 pm (IST)

Upping the ante in the high stake political battle in Tamil Nadu, DMK and CONG MLAs are contemplating mass resignation from the state assembly if disqualification of 19 MLAs from TTV Dinakaran camp is not revoked.

Sources have told CNN-News18 that 100 Opposition MLAs may put in their papers, a move which is also being seen as an attempt to put pressure on the governor to dissolve the state assembly and call for fresh polls.