AIADMK LIVE: Dinakaran denies Sedition Charges, Says Will Reply in Court
News18.com | October 4, 2017, 10:53 AM IST
The Madras High Court will on Wednesday hear a plea of the 18 MLAs from TTV Dinakaran camp who have been disqualified by the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal. In its last hearing, the court had extended its stay on the floor test in Tamil Nadu Assembly.
Dinakaran and 10 members of the Sasikala camp have been charged under section 124 A of the Indian Penal Code, which carries a maximum punishment of life imprisonment.
Oct 4, 2017 10:44 am (IST)
Rebel AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran has been booked for sedition after his supporters allegedly distributed pamphlets that said the current EK Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam government in Tamil Nadu is a "killer government".
Oct 4, 2017 10:42 am (IST)
The AIADMK leader said he will give a fitting reply to his enemies through the courts. Speaking on sedition charges against him, TTV Dinakaran said, “I have nothing to do with the sedition posters. Why will I get it posted only in Salem, I can get it posted anywhere.”
“Just because these guys are in power they think they can do anything,” he added.
Oct 4, 2017 10:38 am (IST)
There are reports that the government will send police to arrest me. I am right here: TTV Dinakaran
Oct 4, 2017 9:47 am (IST)
- The last option
It’s been exactly a month since TTV MLAs met the Governor and expressed no confidence in the Chief Minister. Yet, in the last 30 days, Team EPS-OPS has only managed to get one MLA, Jakkaiyan to jump the ship. All others are firmly on TTV's side. You could argue this is for money or for caste considerations.
Oct 4, 2017 9:47 am (IST)
-Delhi is in the driver's seat
The other point TTV has been making in his public interactions, and perhaps the worst-kept secret in Tamil Nadu right now is that Delhi is behind EPS and OPS coming together. On the NEET issue, neither the Chief Minister nor the Deputy Chief Minister showed up at the residence of Anitha, the young student who committed suicide earlier this month.
Oct 4, 2017 9:46 am (IST)
-The betrayal card
TTV at each of his public rallies has been hammering this point home. That EPS and OPS are betrayers. They first betrayed Amma and then Chinamma. The politics of betrayal has huge resonance in Tamil Nadu. When MGR was thrown out of the DMK in 1972, forcing him to launch the AIADMK, he won by playing the victim card.
Oct 4, 2017 9:46 am (IST)
- 18 MLAs to remain disqualified, but no elections in these seats
Any plans that EPS and OPS may have entertained to change the composition of the house by announcing by-elections in these 18 constituencies has also been put on hold by the court. By-polls have almost always tended to favour the party in power as they are able to bring in far greater resources than the opposition. EPS and OPS could have used fresh by-polls to end the challenge by Dinakaran’s rebel MLAs. Now they’ll have to wait until at least the court adjudicates this matter.
Oct 4, 2017 9:46 am (IST)
5 Takeaways from Madras HC Order
-No floor test until the Court disposes of the case
The reason why the Speaker rushed through the disqualification of 18 MLAs was to bring down the strength of the house and to quickly rush in a confidence motion which EPS and OPS could win based on the reduced numbers. That plan has now been nixed by the court. The political uncertainty hangs over this government like a sword of Damocles.
Oct 4, 2017 9:44 am (IST)
Oct 4, 2017 9:37 am (IST)
The Madras High Court will take up the issue of disqualification of 18 rebel AIADMK MLA'S today. The verdict will be a make or break for EPS-OPS and Dhinakaran camp. The EPS-OPS camp has the support of 113 MLA'S, while TTV only has 21 MLA'S. The Tamil Nadu Assembly has 19 seats vacant now. The hearing is a crucial decision in the Tamil Nadu politics. The TN police is also waiting for the verdict to proceed in TTV Dhinakaran's sedition case.