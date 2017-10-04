AIADMK LIVE: Dinakaran denies Sedition Charges, Says Will Reply in Court

Oct 4, 2017 10:44 am (IST)

RECAP | Rebel AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran has been booked for sedition after his supporters allegedly distributed pamphlets that said the current EK Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam government in Tamil Nadu is a "killer government".

Dinakaran and 10 members of the Sasikala camp have been charged under section 124 A of the Indian Penal Code, which carries a maximum punishment of life imprisonment.