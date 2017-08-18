AIADMK Live: Merger of EPS, OPS Camps Likely to be Announced at Jayalalithaa Memorial

Aug 18, 2017 7:56 pm (IST)

Why BJP is trying to unite the two factions

One of the biggest beneficiaries of the merger, when it goes through, will be the BJP. Jayalalithaa’s death was a blow to the NDA government. Despite not being a member of the alliance, the AIADMK led by her was a reliable ally on many issues, both inside and outside parliament. Amma also shared a good rapport with PM Narendra Modi since his Gujarat days. BJP’s attempt to convince OPS and EPS faction to merge is seen by many as it’s a desperate attempt to stop political rivals - DMK & Cong) from taking advantage of the "fluid situation" in the state.