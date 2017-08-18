AIADMK Live: Merger of EPS, OPS Camps Likely to be Announced at Jayalalithaa Memorial

Event Highlights
Sources told CNN-News18 that the formal announcement could come any moment.
Stay tuned for updates...
Why BJP is trying to unite the two factions
One of the biggest beneficiaries of the merger, when it goes through, will be the BJP. Jayalalithaa’s death was a blow to the NDA government. Despite not being a member of the alliance, the AIADMK led by her was a reliable ally on many issues, both inside and outside parliament. Amma also shared a good rapport with PM Narendra Modi since his Gujarat days. BJP’s attempt to convince OPS and EPS faction to merge is seen by many as it’s a desperate attempt to stop political rivals - DMK & Cong) from taking advantage of the "fluid situation" in the state.
CLICK TO READ | Only 3 MLAs Attend Dinakaran Meeting as OPS, EPS Inch Closer to Merger
One of the critical issues that would need to be settled before the merger is who gets the leadership of the party.
The Panneerselvam faction had laid three conditions for an AIADMK merger: keeping out Sasikala and her family members, ordering a judicial probe into the death of Jayalalithaa and converting Jayalalithaa's residence into a memorial. The Palaniswami faction claims that the major demands of Panneerselvam faction have been met after Thursday's announcement.
The AIADMK has been split into three factions after Jayalalithaa's death in December last year. The first to revolt against the party's General Secretary and now jailed V.K. Sasikala was Panneerselvam. The other two factions that emerged later are led by Chief Minister Palaniswami and Deputy General Secretary T.T.V. Dinakaran, a nephew of Sasikala.
CLICK TO READ | Towards a United AIADMK: What Prompted EPS to Act With Urgency?
Was it that TTV Dinakaran held a hugely successful rally that has sent left both OPS and EPS worried? Or were there other compulsions?
The Tamil Nadu CM had cleared the decks for the merger on Thursday by accepting two major conditions for the merger laid down by the OPS camp. The Tamil Nadu Government had announced a probe by a retired High Court judge into the death of the late Chief Minister, J Jayalalithaa, over which suspicions were raised by the rebel camp. Palaniswami also announced that the late AIADMK supremo’s Poes Garden residence will be turned into a memorial.
The VK Sasikala camp seems to have lost the majority of its support. A meeting called by Sasikala’s nephew and AIADMK leader, TTV Dinakaran, was attended by only 3 MLAs loyal to him and the self-styled Chinamma. This comes after Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami, in the last 24 hours, indirectly distanced himself from the VK Sasikala-led camp, indicating that the Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam factions were inching closer to a merger.
Sources have told CNN-News18 that the merger could be announced later night and O Panneerselvam may be made the deputy chief minister of Tamil Nadu. Buzz in political circles is that both EPS and OPS may go to Amma Samadhi to pay respects and formally announce the unification.
Former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam is expected to announce his decision on the merger of the two rival factions of AIADMK shortly. The EPS and OPS camps went into a huddle today to chalk out the future course of action, a day after the Tamil Nadu government announced a probe into the death of J Jayalalithaa.
-
12 - 14 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka IND vs SL 487/10122.3 overs 135/1037.4 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs
-
04 - 07 Aug, 2017 | Basil D'Oliveira Trophy ENG vs SA 362/10108.4 overs 226/1072.1 oversEngland beat South Africa by 177 runs
-
03 - 06 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka IND vs SL 622/9158.0 overs 183/1049.4 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs
-
27 - 31 Jul, 2017 | Basil D'Oliveira Trophy ENG vs SA 353/10103.2 overs 175/1058.4 oversEngland beat South Africa by 239 runs
-
26 - 29 Jul, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka IND vs SL 600/10133.1 overs 291/978.3 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 304 runs