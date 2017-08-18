GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
AIADMK Live: Merger of EPS, OPS Camps Likely to be Announced at Jayalalithaa Memorial

News18.com | August 18, 2017, 7:59 PM IST
Event Highlights

The E Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam-led factions have gone into a huddle, chalking out the future of the AIADMK, a day after the Tamil Nadu government announced a probe into the death of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

Sources told CNN-News18 that the formal announcement could come any moment.

Stay tuned for updates...
Aug 18, 2017 7:56 pm (IST)

Why BJP is trying to unite the two factions

One of the biggest beneficiaries of the merger, when it goes through, will be the BJP. Jayalalithaa’s death was a blow to the NDA government. Despite not being a member of the alliance, the AIADMK led by her was a reliable ally on many issues, both inside and outside parliament. Amma also shared a good rapport with PM Narendra Modi since his Gujarat days. BJP’s attempt to convince OPS and EPS faction to merge is seen by many as it’s a desperate attempt to stop political rivals - DMK & Cong) from taking advantage of the "fluid situation" in the state.

Aug 18, 2017 7:46 pm (IST)

Former CM J Jayalalithaa's memorial has been adorned with flowers for the merger announcement. (Photo: Twitter)

Aug 18, 2017 7:37 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Only 3 MLAs Attend Dinakaran Meeting as OPS, EPS Inch Closer to Merger

One of the critical issues that would need to be settled before the merger is who gets the leadership of the party.

Aug 18, 2017 7:29 pm (IST)

Sources say that both OPS and EPS are going to Marina Beach to visit Jayalalithaa's memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai. The memorial has been decked up for the announcement. 

Aug 18, 2017 7:26 pm (IST)

The Panneerselvam faction had laid three conditions for an AIADMK merger: keeping out Sasikala and her family members, ordering a judicial probe into the death of Jayalalithaa and converting Jayalalithaa's residence into a memorial.  The Palaniswami faction claims that the major demands of Panneerselvam faction have been met after Thursday's announcement. 

Aug 18, 2017 7:23 pm (IST)

The AIADMK has been split into three factions after Jayalalithaa's death in December last year. The first to revolt against the party's General Secretary and now jailed V.K. Sasikala was Panneerselvam.  The other two factions that emerged later are led by Chief Minister Palaniswami and Deputy General Secretary T.T.V. Dinakaran, a nephew of Sasikala. 
 

Aug 18, 2017 7:18 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Towards a United AIADMK: What Prompted EPS to Act With Urgency?

Was it that TTV Dinakaran held a hugely successful rally that has sent left both OPS and EPS worried? Or were there other compulsions?

Aug 18, 2017 7:15 pm (IST)

The Tamil Nadu CM had cleared the decks for the merger on Thursday by accepting two major conditions for the merger laid down by the OPS camp. The Tamil Nadu Government had announced a probe by a retired High Court judge into the death of the late Chief Minister, J Jayalalithaa, over which suspicions were raised by the rebel camp. Palaniswami also announced that the late AIADMK supremo’s Poes Garden residence will be turned into a memorial.

Aug 18, 2017 7:09 pm (IST)

The VK Sasikala camp seems to have lost the majority of its support. A meeting called by Sasikala’s nephew and AIADMK leader, TTV Dinakaran, was attended by only 3 MLAs loyal to him and the self-styled Chinamma. This comes after Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami, in the last 24 hours, indirectly distanced himself from the VK Sasikala-led camp, indicating that the Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam factions were inching closer to a merger. 

Aug 18, 2017 7:07 pm (IST)

The points of final negotiations still being worked out:

- EPS to continue as CM, OPS will join the government.

- OPS will head the 7 member committee which will run the party till the election of the next general secretary.

- OPS likely to be formally elected the next general secretary.

Aug 18, 2017 7:04 pm (IST)

TN chief minister EK Palaniswami is currently closeted with his cabinet colleagues to deliberate on the matter. The rival camp led by O Panneerselvam is holding its own meeting in Chennai.

Aug 18, 2017 7:04 pm (IST)

OPS likely to be deputy CM

Sources have told CNN-News18 that the merger could be announced later night and O Panneerselvam may be made the deputy chief minister of Tamil Nadu. Buzz in political circles is that both EPS and OPS may go to Amma Samadhi to pay respects and formally announce the unification.

Aug 18, 2017 7:01 pm (IST)

Former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam is expected to announce his decision on the merger of the two rival factions of AIADMK shortly. The EPS and OPS camps went into a huddle today to chalk out the future course of action, a day after the Tamil Nadu government announced a probe into the death of J Jayalalithaa.

