AIADMK LIVE: HC Disallows Trust Vote Till Decision on TTV Camp Petition

Sep 20, 2017 1:05 pm (IST)

Lawyers of the TTV camp argue that a floor test shouldn't be conducted at this point when the 18 MLAs have been disqualified. It clearly gives the EPS-OPS government an advantage in the Assembly. With the disqualification, the total strength of the AIADMK in the Assembly has come down to 116. Of the total 234 legislators, the number is now 231 excluding Jayalalithaa, Karunanidhi and the Speaker. With 18 MLAs disqualified, the total number of seats in the House comes down to 213 and thus the halfway mark is 106. EPS-OPS merged faction has the support of 114 MLAs which is more than the required numbers to form the majority.