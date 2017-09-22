AIADMK LIVE: MP Joins EPS-OPS, Says Dinakaran Trying to Merge With DMK

Sep 22, 2017 12:19 pm (IST)

- 18 MLAs to remain disqualified, but no elections in these seats.

Any plans that EPS and OPS may have entertained to change the composition of the house by announcing by-elections in these 18 constituencies has also been put on hold by the court. By-polls have almost always tended to favour the party in power as they are able to bring in far greater resources than the opposition. EPS and OPS could have used fresh by-polls to end the challenge by Dinakaran’s rebel MLAs. Now they’ll have to wait until at least the court adjudicates this matter.