AIADMK LIVE: MP Joins EPS-OPS, Says Dinakaran Trying to Merge With DMK

Tamil Nadu with 39 seats is tactically crucial for the BJP. The politics in Tamil Nadu is in a flux after the demise of former CM J Jayalalithaa. An alliance with AIADMK and a larger coalition of smaller parties to take on DMK-Congress combine could come in handy to offset any deficit in UP and Bihar.
Event Highlights
The complaint says that the AIADMK MLAs, after visiting a temple near Tala Cauvery and the Abbey Waterfall in Coorg, were on their way back to the hotel in a tempo traveller, when two vehicles cut their path and forced them to stop.
RECAP | Dinakaran, locked in an intense tussle with the Palaniswami-Panneerselvam camp, has been demanding the resignation of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. He has stepped up his attack on Palaniswami and vowed to send "home" his regime, after the AIADMK general council annulled his aunt VK Sasikala's appointment to the top party post earlier this month.
RECAP | E Palaniswami also slammed DMK leader MK Stalin for "dreaming" about dislodging his government. "Those who have never faced the people through elections are dreaming of coming to power, toppling the government and splitting the AIADMK," Palaniswami has said, in an apparent attack on Dinakaran, a former Rajya Sabha member who is spearheading a rebellion against him in the party.
The point being made is why is the BJP finding it difficult to get a foothold in the state by hitching itself with the AIADMK.
- The last option
It’s been exactly a month since TTV MLAs met the Governor and expressed no confidence in the Chief Minister. Yet, in the last 30 days, Team EPS-OPS has only managed to get one MLA, Jakkaiyan to jump the ship. All others are firmly on TTV's side. You could argue this is for money or for caste considerations.
-Delhi is in the driver's seat
The other point TTV has been making in his public interactions, and perhaps the worst-kept secret in Tamil Nadu right now is that Delhi is behind EPS and OPS coming together. On the NEET issue, neither the Chief Minister nor the Deputy Chief Minister showed up at the residence of Anitha, the young student who committed suicide earlier this month.
-The betrayal card
TTV at each of his public rallies has been hammering this point home. That EPS and OPS are betrayers. They first betrayed Amma and then Chinamma. The politics of betrayal has huge resonance in Tamil Nadu. When MGR was thrown out of the DMK in 1972, forcing him to launch the AIADMK, he won by playing the victim card.
- 18 MLAs to remain disqualified, but no elections in these seats.
Any plans that EPS and OPS may have entertained to change the composition of the house by announcing by-elections in these 18 constituencies has also been put on hold by the court. By-polls have almost always tended to favour the party in power as they are able to bring in far greater resources than the opposition. EPS and OPS could have used fresh by-polls to end the challenge by Dinakaran’s rebel MLAs. Now they’ll have to wait until at least the court adjudicates this matter.
5 Takeaways from Madras HC Order
-No floor test until the Court disposes of the case
The reason why the Speaker rushed through the disqualification of 18 MLAs was to bring down the strength of the house and to quickly rush in a confidence motion which EPS and OPS could win based on the reduced numbers. That plan has now been nixed by the court. The political uncertainty hangs over this government like a sword of Damocles.
HC extends stay on floor test in TN Assembly
The Madras High Court on Wednesday extended stay order on floor test in the Tamil Nadu Assembly for the Palaniswami government. The High Court directed that there will be no election notification to seats of 18 disqualified MLAs. The court also said that there will be no stay on the disqualification of MLAs and adjourned the case to October 4.
