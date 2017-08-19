AIADMK Live: Pannerselvam and Palaniswami Put Much-awaited Merger on Hold

The Amma Memorial at Chennai’s Marina Beach was decked up for a formal announcement of a merger between the Panneerselvam and Palaniswami factions. But the late chief minister’s memorial wore a deserted look at the end of the day as the OPS and EPS camps failed to arrive at a consensus.
Will the two heavyweights make a breakthrough today? Stay tuned for live updates:
RECAP | Another hiccup in the patch-up was that three MLAs in OPS camp refused to back the merger during the talks, saying that everything they have stood for till now would be compromised and they will lose credibility. Sources said that Panneerselvam will not go ahead with the merger till all his supporters are on board.
RECAP | J Jayalalithaa’s memorial at Marina Beach was decked up for a formal announcement of the merger of the two rival factions of AIADMK on Friday, but was left deserted at the end of the day as the EPS and OPS camps failed to arrive at a consensus after engaging in hectic negotiations all through the evening.
