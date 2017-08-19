GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
AIADMK Live: Pannerselvam and Palaniswami Put Much-awaited Merger on Hold

News18.com | August 19, 2017, 9:48 AM IST
The Amma Memorial at Chennai’s Marina Beach was decked up for a formal announcement of a merger between the Panneerselvam and Palaniswami factions. But the late chief minister’s memorial wore a deserted look at the end of the day as the OPS and EPS camps failed to arrive at a consensus.

Will the two heavyweights make a breakthrough today? Stay tuned for live updates:
Aug 19, 2017 9:28 am (IST)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami leaves for Trichy for MGR's birth centenary celebrations. 

Aug 19, 2017 9:17 am (IST)

RECAP | According to sources, EPS had offered OPS the post of deputy CM of Tamil Nadu, while he will continue to head the government. OPS would also be made the head a seven-member committee that will run the party till the election of the next general secretary.

Aug 19, 2017 9:16 am (IST)

RECAP | Another hiccup in the patch-up was that three MLAs in OPS camp refused to back the merger during the talks, saying that everything they have stood for till now would be compromised and they will lose credibility. Sources said that Panneerselvam will not go ahead with the merger till all his supporters are on board. 

Aug 19, 2017 9:16 am (IST)

RECAP | Sources told News18 that the roadblock in the merger talks was caused because of a last minute demand from O Panneerselvam, who wanted to have the final say in party affairs in case of a disagreement.

Aug 19, 2017 9:15 am (IST)

RECAP | J Jayalalithaa’s memorial at Marina Beach was decked up for a formal announcement of the merger of the two rival factions of AIADMK on Friday, but was left deserted at the end of the day as the EPS and OPS camps failed to arrive at a consensus after engaging in hectic negotiations all through the evening.

