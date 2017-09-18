AIADMK LIVE: Speaker Disqualifies Pro-Dinakaran MLAs; Advantage EPS-OPS

Sep 18, 2017 11:40 am (IST)

THE NUMBER GAME

It’s advantage EPS-OPS now in the Tamil Nadu assembly in the eventuality of a floor test. Here’s how:

EARLIER

Total MLAs — 234

Dinakaran Camp — 18

EPS-OPS Camp: 116

Majority Mark — 118

NOW

Total MLAs — 234

Strength after disqualification — 216

EPS-OPS Camp: 116

New Majority Mark: 108