AIADMK LIVE: Speaker Disqualifies Pro-Dinakaran MLAs; Advantage EPS-OPS

In yet another jolt to TTV Dinakaran, the Tamil Nadu speaker has disqualified 18 MLAs loyal to him. The move comes days after Dinakaran threatened to “bring down the government” after O Panneerselvam and E Palaniswami patched up and sidelines his aunt VK Sasikala.
Sep 18, 2017 12:47 pm (IST)
S Vitrivel, one of the 18 disqualified MLAs said that they have been wronged and there was no violation of law on their part and that the court should decide now.
Sep 18, 2017 12:43 pm (IST)
The TTV Dinakaran faction of MLAs move Madras High Court against the disqualification.
Sep 18, 2017 12:41 pm (IST)
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami said on Monday, "There is no dynastic politics in AIADMK. No one can harm the government as long as our supporters and cadre are with us. No one will be able to dissolve the government."
Sep 18, 2017 12:23 pm (IST)
A PTI report says, the 18 MLAs who were disqualified on Monday, besides another, had on August 22 met the Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar and conveyed that they had lost confidence in Chief Minister Palaniswami, who is facing a challenge from Dinakaran.
Sep 18, 2017 12:17 pm (IST)
The MLAs who were disqualified with effect from Monday are Thangatamilselvan, R Murugan, Mariappan Kennedy, K Kathirkamu, C Jayanthi Padmanabhan, P Palaniappan, V Senthil Balaji, S Muthiah, P Vetrivel, NG Parthiban, M Kothandapani, TA Elumalai, M Rengasamy, R Thangadurai, R Balasubramani, SG Subramanian, R Sundarraj and K Uma Maheswari.
Sep 18, 2017 12:15 pm (IST)
Monday's action against the 18 MLAs, who had revolted against Chief Minister K Palaniswami last month, was taken under anti-defection and disqualification rules of 1986 formed in accordance with the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, said a statement from Assembly Secretary K Bhoopathy.
Sep 18, 2017 12:06 pm (IST)
The general council meeting, which Dinakaran had opposed to, so much so that he had approached the Madras High Court to stop it, was a huge setback for him. Monday's move of the Tamil Nadu Governor disqualifying 18 of his MLAs after he was sidelined in the party ranks is yet another blow to him.
Sep 18, 2017 12:04 pm (IST)
AIADMK's merged factions under Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam had declared late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa as AIADMK's "permanent" general secretary and annulled the appointment of V K Sasikala as interim general secretary, in the recent general council meeting.
Sep 18, 2017 11:58 am (IST)
Sep 18, 2017 11:56 am (IST)
The list of 18 AIADMK MLAs who were disqualified on Monday.
Sep 18, 2017 11:44 am (IST)
The MLAs have been disqualified by the Speaker for defying the whip of the party by approaching the Governor against the EPS government.
Sep 18, 2017 11:42 am (IST)
Disqualified AIADMK MLA Prasanna Alagarsamy, said, "I am sure justice will be delivered to us...Next thing is to approach the court and we have full faith in the judiciary...We don't understand this mathematics".
Sep 18, 2017 11:40 am (IST)
THE NUMBER GAME
It’s advantage EPS-OPS now in the Tamil Nadu assembly in the eventuality of a floor test. Here’s how:
EARLIER
Total MLAs — 234
Dinakaran Camp — 18
EPS-OPS Camp: 116
Majority Mark — 118
NOW
Total MLAs — 234
Strength after disqualification — 216
EPS-OPS Camp: 116
New Majority Mark: 108
Sep 18, 2017 11:39 am (IST)
Meanwhile, Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu, led by DMK's Stalin has been demanding a floor test in the Assembly. The DMK has maintained that if the Governor fails to convene the Assembly within a week, they will move court to seek a floor test.
Tamil Nadu police said they visited Paddington resort where MLAs loyal to Dinakaran are staying in Coorg searching for P. Palaniappan, an MLA and a former minister, who was not there.
Sep 18, 2017 11:34 am (IST)
Apsara Reddy, one of the MLAs disqualified, told CNN-News they would approach the Supreme Court “if needed”. “We were expecting this. We will approach the SC if needed. All our MLAs have always been in touch with the people. Dinakaran had only asked for the replacement of the CM and not a change of government,” she said.
Sep 18, 2017 11:34 am (IST)
The Madras High Court bench on Friday ordered the Election Commission to dispose of the issues troubling the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu before October 31. The crisis within the AIADMK ranks has been going on since party supremo Jayalalithaa's demise in December 2016.
Sep 18, 2017 11:31 am (IST)
An AIADMK general council had recently expelled VK Sasikala from the party general secretary post. The party led by Chief Minister Palaniswami pulled up both Sasikala and Dinakaran for revolting against the party ranks.
The party's merged factions under Edappadi Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam on Tuesday declared late chief minister J Jayalalithaa as AIADMK's
Sep 18, 2017 11:26 am (IST)
RECAP | Soon after the much publicised merger of the two AIADMK factions led by O Panneerselvam and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami in August, TTV Dinakaran revolted against the party and had declared that he would withdraw support from the government. Dinakaran claimed to have the backing of 21 MLAs at the time.
Sep 18, 2017 11:08 am (IST)
