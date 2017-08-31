GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

AIADMK Live: TN Opposition Parties Meet President Kovind, Demand Floor Test

News18.com | August 31, 2017, 11:45 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

Opposition parties, led by DMK leader MK Stalin, on Thursday met President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi, demanding a floor test in Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Meanwhile, AIADMK Deputy General Secretary TTV Dinakaran has approached the High Court against the party's general council and executive council meeting scheduled for September 12.

Stay tuned for live updates...
Aug 31, 2017 11:45 am (IST)

Conveyed in writing that 21 MLAs gave letters of withdrawal of support from Tamil Nadu government, says Anand Sharma

Aug 31, 2017 11:43 am (IST)

DMK's MK Stalin has led a delegation of Tamil Nadu opposition parties to meet the President and called for the Tamil Nadu assembly to be convened, in order to 'check who has the majority'.

Aug 31, 2017 11:37 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Will Activate MLAs in 'Sleeper Cells' of AIADMK, Threatens Dinakaran

The rift between the merged faction and TTV Dinakaran only widens with TTV proving his show of strength. On Wednesday, he again reiterated that there are 'sleeper cells' who will jump ship very soon.

Aug 31, 2017 11:36 am (IST)

CPI(M) chief Sitaram Yechury, after opposition delegation met the President, called for the Tamil Nadu assembly to be convened.

Aug 31, 2017 11:35 am (IST)

RECAP | On Wednesday, AIADMK deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran has said that he has ‘sleeper cells’ within the party. This could prove to be an immediate threat to the party ranks which might now lose a few more of its MLAs to the Dinakaran camp. "We have sleeper cells in AIADMK. Many MLAs will start supporting us one by one. We are giving time for EPS to step down. We do not want to topple the government," Dinakaran said.

Aug 31, 2017 11:33 am (IST)

The AIADMK has called for a general council meeting on September 12, to formally elect the General Secretary of the party. The TTV camp met Election Commission last week to appraise them of the ongoing crisis. He added, “Only Sasikala can convene the AIADMK General Council. The united General Council being convened is illegal.”

Aug 31, 2017 11:31 am (IST)

Deputy general secretary of AIADMK, TTV Dinakaran has approached the High Court against the party's general council and executive council meeting scheduled for September 12.

  • 27 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka
    SL vs IND
    217/9
    50.0 overs
    		 218/4
    45.1 overs
    India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 27 - 30 Aug, 2017 | Australia in Bangladesh
    BAN vs AUS
    260/10
    78.5 overs
    		 217/10
    74.5 overs
    Bangladesh beat Australia by 20 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 25 - 29 Aug, 2017 | The Wisden Trophy
    ENG vs WI
    258/10
    70.5 overs
    		 427/10
    127.0 overs
    West Indies beat England by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 24 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka
    SL vs IND
    236/8
    50.0 overs
    		 231/7
    44.2 overs
    India beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 20 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka
    SL vs IND
    216/10
    43.2 overs
    		 220/1
    28.5 overs
    India beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.