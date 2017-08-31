AIADMK Live: TN Opposition Parties Meet President Kovind, Demand Floor Test

RECAP | On Wednesday, AIADMK deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran has said that he has ‘sleeper cells’ within the party. This could prove to be an immediate threat to the party ranks which might now lose a few more of its MLAs to the Dinakaran camp. "We have sleeper cells in AIADMK. Many MLAs will start supporting us one by one. We are giving time for EPS to step down. We do not want to topple the government," Dinakaran said.
Aug 31, 2017 11:33 am (IST)
The AIADMK has called for a general council meeting on September 12, to formally elect the General Secretary of the party. The TTV camp met Election Commission last week to appraise them of the ongoing crisis. He added, “Only Sasikala can convene the AIADMK General Council. The united General Council being convened is illegal.”
Aug 31, 2017 11:31 am (IST)
Deputy general secretary of AIADMK, TTV Dinakaran has approached the High Court against the party's general council and executive council meeting scheduled for September 12.