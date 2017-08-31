AIADMK Live: TN Opposition Parties Meet President Kovind, Demand Floor Test

Aug 31, 2017 11:35 am (IST)

RECAP | On Wednesday, AIADMK deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran has said that he has ‘sleeper cells’ within the party. This could prove to be an immediate threat to the party ranks which might now lose a few more of its MLAs to the Dinakaran camp. "We have sleeper cells in AIADMK. Many MLAs will start supporting us one by one. We are giving time for EPS to step down. We do not want to topple the government," Dinakaran said.