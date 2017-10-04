AIADMK LIVE: Why No Action Against OPS MLAs, HC Asks Speaker

Oct 4, 2017 11:52 am (IST)

Madras High Court issues notice to Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal as to why no action was taken against 12 MLAs including OPS who had defied the whip on a confidence motion. DMK Assembly Whip Chackrapani had filed the petition.

Panneerselvam and his MLAs had also revolted against the AIADMK leaders, when he stepped down from the government and later alleged that he was forced to do so at the behest of Sasikala.