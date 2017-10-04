GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
AIADMK LIVE: Why No Action Against OPS MLAs, HC Asks Speaker

News18.com | October 4, 2017, 12:27 PM IST
Event Highlights

The Madras High Court is hearing a plea of the 18 MLAs from TTV Dinakaran camp who have been disqualified by the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal. In its last hearing, the court had extended its stay on the floor test in Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Stay Tuned For LIVE updates:
Oct 4, 2017 12:27 pm (IST)

MLAs lost their normal lives because of speaker's order, says Singhvi

Oct 4, 2017 12:13 pm (IST)

Speaker refused to hear arguments of the 18 MLAs. We don't want to pull down the Govt. We are against CM Palaniswami who is corrupt and encourages corrupt practices, said Abhishek Manu Singhvi who is  appearing for TTV Dinarakan. 

Oct 4, 2017 12:05 pm (IST)

Mukul Rohatgi appearing for TN Assembly speaker says hear DMK plea first

Oct 4, 2017 12:01 pm (IST)

Madras High Court Judge asks why should both pet petitions be clubbed? Is there a need to hear the two matters separately?        

Oct 4, 2017 11:53 am (IST)

TTV lawyer Singhvi has said in the court that the Tamil Nadu Speaker’s move to disqualify the 18 MLAs was unconstitutional. The MLAs wanted a change in the government and were not revolting against the party.

Oct 4, 2017 11:52 am (IST)

Madras High Court issues notice to Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal as to why no action was taken against 12 MLAs including OPS who had defied the whip on a confidence motion.  DMK Assembly Whip Chackrapani had filed the petition. 

Panneerselvam and his MLAs had also revolted against the AIADMK leaders, when he stepped down from the government and later alleged that he was forced to do so at the behest of Sasikala.

Oct 4, 2017 11:36 am (IST)

Madras High Court begins hearing of the plea of the 18 MLAs from TTV Dinakaran camp who have been disqualified by the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal

Oct 4, 2017 10:46 am (IST)

ALSO READ | Dinakaran Booked For Sedition For Calling EPS-OPS Combine a 'Killer Govt'

Dinakaran and 10 members of the Sasikala camp have been charged under section 124 A of the Indian Penal Code, which carries a maximum punishment of life imprisonment.

Oct 4, 2017 10:44 am (IST)

RECAP | Rebel AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran has been booked for sedition after his supporters allegedly distributed pamphlets that said the current EK Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam government in Tamil Nadu is a "killer government".

Oct 4, 2017 10:42 am (IST)

The AIADMK leader said he will give a fitting reply to his enemies through the courts. Speaking on sedition charges against him, TTV Dinakaran said, “I have nothing to do with the sedition posters. Why will I get it posted only in Salem, I can get it posted anywhere.”

“Just because these guys are in power they think they can do anything,” he added.

Oct 4, 2017 10:38 am (IST)

There are reports that the government will send police to arrest me. I am right here: TTV Dinakaran 

Oct 4, 2017 9:47 am (IST)

- The last option

It’s been exactly a month since TTV MLAs met the Governor and expressed no confidence in the Chief Minister. Yet, in the last 30 days, Team EPS-OPS has only managed to get one MLA, Jakkaiyan to jump the ship. All others are firmly on TTV's side. You could argue this is for money or for caste considerations.

Oct 4, 2017 9:47 am (IST)

-Delhi is in the driver's seat

The other point TTV has been making in his public interactions, and perhaps the worst-kept secret in Tamil Nadu right now is that Delhi is behind EPS and OPS coming together. On the NEET issue, neither the Chief Minister nor the Deputy Chief Minister showed up at the residence of Anitha, the young student who committed suicide earlier this month.

Oct 4, 2017 9:46 am (IST)

-The betrayal card

TTV at each of his public rallies has been hammering this point home. That EPS and OPS are betrayers. They first betrayed Amma and then Chinamma. The politics of betrayal has huge resonance in Tamil Nadu. When MGR was thrown out of the DMK in 1972, forcing him to launch the AIADMK, he won by playing the victim card.

Oct 4, 2017 9:46 am (IST)

- 18 MLAs to remain disqualified, but no elections in these seats

Any plans that EPS and OPS may have entertained to change the composition of the house by announcing by-elections in these 18 constituencies has also been put on hold by the court. By-polls have almost always tended to favour the party in power as they are able to bring in far greater resources than the opposition. EPS and OPS could have used fresh by-polls to end the challenge by Dinakaran’s rebel MLAs. Now they’ll have to wait until at least the court adjudicates this matter.

Oct 4, 2017 9:46 am (IST)

5 Takeaways from Madras HC Order

-No floor test until the Court disposes of the case

The reason why the Speaker rushed through the disqualification of 18 MLAs was to bring down the strength of the house and to quickly rush in a confidence motion which EPS and OPS could win based on the reduced numbers. That plan has now been nixed by the court. The political uncertainty hangs over this government like a sword of Damocles.

Oct 4, 2017 9:44 am (IST)

RECAP | The Madras High Court earlier extended stay order on floor test in the Tamil Nadu Assembly for the Palaniswami government. The High Court directed that there will be no election notification to seats of 18 disqualified MLAs. The court also said that there will be no stay on the disqualification of MLAs and adjourned the case to October 4.

Oct 4, 2017 9:37 am (IST)

The Madras High Court will take up the issue of disqualification of 18 rebel AIADMK MLA'S today. The verdict will be a make or break for EPS-OPS and Dhinakaran camp. The EPS-OPS camp has the support of 113 MLA'S, while TTV only has 21 MLA'S. The Tamil Nadu Assembly has 19 seats vacant now. The hearing is a crucial decision in the Tamil Nadu politics. The TN police is also waiting for the verdict to proceed in TTV Dhinakaran's sedition case.

