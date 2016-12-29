LIVE NOW
AIADMK: Sasikala Will Soon Resume Duties From Party Office, Says Paneerselvam

News18.com | December 29, 2016, 6:08 PM IST
Chennai: AIADMK on Thursday passed a resolution to work under the leadership of Sasikala Natarajan, the close aide of late Tamil Nadu Chief minister Jayalalithaa.

Sasikala will be formally elected as the general secretary as per party by-laws only after she completes five years as a party member.

Sources told CNN-News18 that for the first time in the history of the party, elections will be held for the post of the general secretary according to rule 20, section 2 of the by-laws.

Earlier, rebel MP Sasikala Pushpa's husband was arrested by the Tamil Nadu police.

On Wednesday, the meeting called to decide the successor for the late Tamil Nadu chief minister turned violent after party workers thrashed Sasikala Pushpa's husband and a few lawyers accompanying him who were on a visit to the party office.

As it happened.

Tamil Nadu CM O. Paneerselvam addresses the media:

* We meet Sasikala at Poes and handed over the resolution copy. 
* we urged her to give her consent to take up the post. 
* Sasikala has given her consent finally    


Chinnamma accepts the resolution as Honourable CM O.Panneerselvam hands over a copy of it


  For the first time in AIADMK party's history, the general council resolves that an election will be held for the post of general secretary according to rule 20, Sec 2 of party's by-laws.


* AIADMK adopts resolution to work under the leadership of Chinnamma.

* Sasikala Natarajan has been appointed as the temporary General Secretary of AIADMK. 

* She will be formally elected as the Gen Secy after she comepletes 5years as a party member.( as per party law)


The Missing Jayalalithaa North of the Vindhyas
READ: AIADMK Rebel MP Sasikala Pushpa's Husband Arrested Ahead of Party Meet
AIADMK general council meeting underway. They are set to announce new chief


READ: AIADMK Workers Attack Rebel Leader Sasikala Pushpa's Lawyers

