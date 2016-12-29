AIADMK: Sasikala Will Soon Resume Duties From Party Office, Says Paneerselvam

Event Highlights
Chennai: AIADMK on Thursday passed a resolution to work under the leadership of Sasikala Natarajan, the close aide of late Tamil Nadu Chief minister Jayalalithaa.
Sasikala will be formally elected as the general secretary as per party by-laws only after she completes five years as a party member.
Sources told CNN-News18 that for the first time in the history of the party, elections will be held for the post of the general secretary according to rule 20, section 2 of the by-laws.
Earlier, rebel MP Sasikala Pushpa's husband was arrested by the Tamil Nadu police.
On Wednesday, the meeting called to decide the successor for the late Tamil Nadu chief minister turned violent after party workers thrashed Sasikala Pushpa's husband and a few lawyers accompanying him who were on a visit to the party office.
As it happened.
