AIADMK Merger: A Look at the Flip-Flops Which Led to the Big Reunion

The two factions of AIADMK under O Panneerselvam and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami, on Monday announced the much-awaited merger amid speculations over OPS’ demand of evicting VK Sasikala from the party. OPS will be the Deputy Chief Minister in the Tamil Nadu government. He is also set to get the crucial finance portfolio. This comes six months after three-time chief minister OPS declared a rebellion against Sasikala, after claiming that he was forced to give up the CM’s post.O Panneerselvam sworn in as Chief Minister after Jayalalithaa's death.Sasikala Natarajan appointed AIADMK general secretary.OPS resigns as Chief Minister, Sasikala heads AIADMK legislative party.OPS says was forced to quit, revolts against Sasikala.Sasikala convicted in disproportionate assets case.TTV Dhinakaran elected AIADMK Deputy General Secretary.E Palaniswami wins floor test, stakes claim to form go.Sasikala, OPS camp spar over AIADMK 'two leaves' symbol.Sasikala, OPS camp meet to discuss possible merger.Sasikala, Dhinakaran ousted from AIADMK.CM Palaniswami-led group “nullify” Dhinakaran’s appointment as party deputy general secretary.20 MLAS, six MPs attend Dhinakaran’s rally in Melur.Jayalalithaa memorial on Marina Beach in Chennai decked up in apprehension of a merger announcement.Two factions of AIADMK, under Palaniswamy and Panneerselvam merge after daylong meeting and negotiations. OPS to be Deputy Chief Minister in EPS government.