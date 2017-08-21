AIADMK Merger: A Look at the Flip-Flops Which Led to the Big Reunion
The two factions of AIADMK under O Panneerselvam and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami, on Monday announced the much-awaited merger amid speculations over OPS’ demand of evicting VK Sasikala from the party.
O Panneerselvam (Getty Images)
New Delhi: The two factions of AIADMK under O Panneerselvam and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami, on Monday announced the much-awaited merger amid speculations over OPS’ demand of evicting VK Sasikala from the party. OPS will be the Deputy Chief Minister in the Tamil Nadu government. He is also set to get the crucial finance portfolio. This comes six months after three-time chief minister OPS declared a rebellion against Sasikala, after claiming that he was forced to give up the CM’s post.
Here’s a look at the developments since AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa’s death:
• December 2016: O Panneerselvam sworn in as Chief Minister after Jayalalithaa's death.
• December 29, 2016: Sasikala Natarajan appointed AIADMK general secretary.
• February 5, 2017: OPS resigns as Chief Minister, Sasikala heads AIADMK legislative party.
• February 8, 2017: OPS says was forced to quit, revolts against Sasikala.
• February 14, 2017: Sasikala convicted in disproportionate assets case.
• February 15, 2017: TTV Dhinakaran elected AIADMK Deputy General Secretary.
• February 18, 2017: E Palaniswami wins floor test, stakes claim to form go.
• April 2017: Sasikala, OPS camp spar over AIADMK 'two leaves' symbol.
• April 17, 2017: Sasikala, OPS camp meet to discuss possible merger.
• April 18, 2017: Sasikala, Dhinakaran ousted from AIADMK.
• August 10, 2017: CM Palaniswami-led group “nullify” Dhinakaran’s appointment as party deputy general secretary.
• August 14, 2017: 20 MLAS, six MPs attend Dhinakaran’s rally in Melur.
• August 18, 2017: Jayalalithaa memorial on Marina Beach in Chennai decked up in apprehension of a merger announcement.
• August 21, 2017: Two factions of AIADMK, under Palaniswamy and Panneerselvam merge after daylong meeting and negotiations. OPS to be Deputy Chief Minister in EPS government.
