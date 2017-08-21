GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
AIADMK Merger: Five Key Things to Know About EPS-OPS Deal

E Palaniswami will remain the chief minister, while O Panneerselvam will be the deputy chief minister.

News18.com

Updated:August 21, 2017, 3:46 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami and his predecessor O Panneerselvam ( TV Grab)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami and his predecessor O Panneerselvam announced the much-awaited AIADMK merger on Monday after a series of flip-flops over the future of VK Sasikala.

Here’s a look at what the merger deal entails:

1) E Palaniswami will remain the chief minister, while O Panneerselvam will be the deputy chief minister

2) Panneerselvam will be the convenor of the AIADMK, while CM Palaniswami will be the co-convenor

3) Panneerselvam will get the Finance portfolio while his supporters Pandiarajan and Semmalai will also be inducted into the Cabinet. They are scheduled to take oath at 4:30pm

4) The deal is mum on VK Sasikala for now. Sources told News18 Tamil that the party leader, who is serving time in a Bengaluru jail, may be sacked as per the demand of the Panneerselvam camp

5) Palaniswami says the united AIADMK’s priority will now be to get the party’s “two-leaves” symbol back. The symbol had been frozen by the Election Commission in view of their feud
