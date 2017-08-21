AIADMK Live: Talks Hit Sasikla Hurdle Again, No Announcement Likely Today

Event Highlights
Stay tuned for live updates:
Visuals of AIADMK party MLAs and workers reaching party headquarter in Chennai.
Tamil Nadu: Amid #AIADMKMerger speculations, party MLAs and workers reach party headquarter in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/6Bo7tXdLXE— ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2017
There have been several false alarms in this AIADMK merger saga. The Amma Memorial had been decked up on Friday night, fuelling rumours that OPS and EPS would finally join hands at the Marina Beach samadhi of Jayalalithaa. But the venue saw no such action. News18 has learnt that CM Palaniswami was waiting with half a dozen of his ministers for a word from Panneerselvam’s house where a key meeting of the latter’s faction was underway. Even the CM’s convoy was ready. But at least three members of the OPS team — former MLA KP Munuswamy, former Speaker PH Pandian and former MP Dr. Maitreyan — held out. It is evident that they stand to lose the most if any deal were to come through. Nonetheless, OPS sounded confident over the weekend and has been telling his close confidantes to expect good news by Monday. Incidentally, Monday also happens to be an auspicious day, Amavasya.
Where does TTV Dinakaran come in now? With the merger imminent, Sasikala’s nephew, as the face of her camp in the party, becomes the common rival for EPS and OPS. In a resolution on August 10, the Palaniswami faction had already delegitimised him, reversing all appointments made by him as the party’s deputy general secretary. His faction, as expected, remains defiant, saying Dinakaran "has the ability to put a full stop" to any merger talks.
The OPS-EPS war is clearly a fight between David and Goliath, if one were to go purely by numbers. But even David had a secret weapon to bring down the mighty Goliath: the slingshot.
RECAP | But EPS had another headache now — Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dinakaran who began flexing muscles within the party as its deputy general secretary. Unease settled in as Dinakaran had been ousted from her Poes Garden residence and immediate circle by Jayalalithaa a few years ago. His re-entry to the AIADMK after her death gave Panneerselvam the moral high ground. Allegations of voter bribery during bypolls to RK Nagar constituency, Jayalalithaa’s seat, compounded the problem. Nudged forward by the BJP, the EPS and OPS factions slowly inched towards a merger, but sticking point remain. Key among them —Sasikala’s ouster and who gets to be the CM. While EPS is likely to agree to the former, suspense on the latter continues.
RECAP | After Jayalalithaa’s death, her long-time confidante Sasikala hoisted herself as the leader of the party, something that did not go down well with Panneerselvam who was always seen as the AIADMK supremo’s proxy and political heir. He rebelled against Sasikala who then proceeded to hoist her proxy EPS as the chief minister. Shortly after, Sasikala was jailed in a disproportionate assets case. A violence-hit trust vote later, EPS entered the Tamil Nadu Secretariat.
Tamil Nadu is likely to witness a high-profile marriage, albeit, a political one today. O Panneerselvam (OPS) and E Palaniswami (EPS) who have been warring for the control of the AIADMK and the government for months now, are likely to announce the merger deal today, ahead of BJP chief Amit Shah’s visit to the state tomorrow. Both leaders have called a press conference at noon, before which Chief Minister Palaniswami is likely to agree to a big OPS camp demand and remove VK Sasikala from the party.
