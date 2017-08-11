AIADMK Merger Live: Palaniswami Meets PM Modi Amid Buzz of Reunion With Panneerselvam

Aug 11, 2017 8:55 am (IST)

RECAP | Opening the doors for a possible merger of the two AIADMK factions, Chief Minister K Palaniswami-led Amma faction on Thursday challenged the authority of its Deputy General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran, a move hailed by the rebel camp as an "awakening." A meeting presided over by Palaniswami said the appointment of Dinakaran as deputy general secretary was against party rules. Dinakaran is nephew of jailed party chief V K Sasikala,

Chaired by the chief minister, originally a loyalist of Sasikala, the meeting is seen as his most categorical assertion in party affairs since taking over the reins in February this year amid reports that the merger of the two factions could take place before August 15.