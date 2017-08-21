AIADMK factions led by Chief Minister E Palaniswami and rebel leader O Panneerselvam announced a merger on Monday, six months after a bitter split. Hours later, Panneerselvam was sworn in as the deputy chief minister.Palaniswami and Panneerselvam smiled and shook hands at the party headquarters in Chennai and later proceeded to the samadhi (memorial) of the late chief minister J Jayalalithaa at Marina Beach to jointly pay homage.Panneerselvam, who was CM before he was replaced by EPS at the instance of party leader Sasikala, is back as deputy CM and will handle the Finance portfolio. The roles will be reversed in the party hierarchy with Panneerselvam as convenor and Palaniswami as his deputy.There is no official word yet on the future of former general secretary VK Sasikala, who is now in a Bengaluru jail after conviction in a disproportionate assets case, though sources said she would be expelled from the party."The burden in my heart is gone," Panneerselvam said adding "none can separate us, we are children of Amma (late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa), we are brothers." He said the merger was not only the desire of Tamil Nadu people, but also of the of 1.5 crore AIADMK cadre.Chief Minister K Palaniswami praised Panneerselvam for facilitating the merger, amidst thunderous applause and jubilant scenes at a crowded ceremony.