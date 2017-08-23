Tamil Nadu has again ended up in turbulent times, barely a day after a six-month-long political chaos came to a closure with the merger of the O Panneerselvam and E Palaniswami factions of the AIADMK.Just when the newly minted OPS-EPS combine was to kick-off a fresh start in the government, VK Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dinakaran pulled the plug on the administration with 19 MLAs loyal to him approaching the Governor.On Tuesday morning, the legislators submitted separate letters to Governor Vidyasagar Rao that they wouldn't support a government which Panneerselvam had termed as “corrupt” just about a week ago.With this twist in the political potboiler, Tamil Nadu is back to number crunching and resort politics, just months after Sasikala's daring action to sequester loyal MLAs. Dinakaran has now spirited off 19 MLAs to a luxury hotel in neighbouring Puducherry, with his lieutenants P Vetrivel and E Pugazhendi crying hoarse about more turnout over the next few days.A source from the Dinakaran camp said: "We have a problem with the government. We have indirectly named EPS. Some of them are looting the state. They have to finish 3.5 years (in power) and hence are too scared to include TTV (Dinakaran). We want our younger generation to come to power. They can’t sideline Sasikala and Dinakaran. I am 101% sure this government will dissolve before 2019 Lok Sabha elections (sic)."All is not rosy for the merged EPS-OPS faction of the AIADMK. The number crunching has begun — the EPS camp has 104 MLAs, team OPS has 10 MLAs and the Dinakaran faction has at least 20 MLAs. The halfway mark is 117 and the merged faction has 114 till now.A source in the OPS camp has blamed the BJP-led Centre for the “hasty” deal. “Our leader (OPS) failed to put forth our conditions ahead of the merger. That is because of the pressure from the Centre. Now that there are at least 19 MLAs withdrawing support, the government does not have the majority. TTV Dinakaran will not give up and will try to prove that his family cannot be sidelined. However, there won’t be a need for a floor test as there is no Assembly session and the Governor is not in a hurry to call for a floor test. So for now, the government is stable."Political analysts, however, say Dinakaran's show of strength won’t last long.According to RK Radhakrishnan, Associate Editor of Frontline: "TTV has very little manouvering space and it appears he's pushing his boundaries. No explanation will hold if the government comes down. TTV will be seen as the traitor. Also, with Delhi brazenly using all its agencies to force issues, TTV will be forced to back down in return for a temporary halt to action against him."Political observer Sumanth Raman agreed. “For now, he's served notice to the government. I don't believe they will immediately attempt to topple the government without a Plan B in place. He's trying to stop further action against Sasikala."For now, political crisis continues in Tamil Nadu. But there are indications that the state government won’t dissolve for the next few months at least.