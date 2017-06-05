AIADMK Ministers Distance Themselves From Dinakaran, Sasikala's Family

Chennai: On Saturday, when TTV Dinakaran returned home, he received a rousing welcome with hundreds of party cadre extending support to the Sasikala faction-- a sign that he had a show of strength from the party cadre.

He made it clear that he will remain the Deputy General Secretary of the AIADMK. He added that only his aunt (Sasikala) has the power to expel him.

However, on Monday, as his went to meet his aunt in the Bengaluru Central prison, 17 ministers had a crucial meeting at the Secretariat to discuss the current developments.

After a two hour long meeting, they met Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and decided to distance themselves from the Sasikala family. Tamil Nadu finance minister, D Jayakumar, said: “What we said in mid-April remains the same. We reiterate that Dinakaran should stay away from the functioning of the party. He (Dinakaran) should stick to his stand and stay away from the party."

Meanwhile, Dinakaran has decided to stay away from the party for two months. Addressing reporters after the meet, he said: " Jayakumar is talking like he is the general secretary but he is not. I won't resign unless interim general secretary asks me to. My aunt has advised us to be patient for 60 days to see if there are any developments with regard to the merger. I won’t partake in party activities for the next two months but I will be back after that."

Over 10 MLAs and 2 MPs went along with Dinakaran when he visited his aunt in Bengaluru. They continue to maintain that Sasikala is the general secretary and Dinakaran is the deputy general secretary of the party.

Thus, commentators said, the rift within the AIADMK is now widening with three factions staking claim to Jayalalithaa's legacy.

Political Observers say that the Chief Minister should make a statement on whether he wants Sasikala and Dinkaran ousted. Sumath Raman, political observer, said, "We have to wait for EPS to come and give a clarification on whether they are distancing themselves. If that happens, then there is a possibility of the merger to take place. Obviously, we have to see what the Sasikala faction does. There won’t be an independent EPS camp for long.”

The AIADMK party symbol was frozen ahead of the RK Nagar by-poll earlier this year. The two camps initiated merger talks in April but they hit a roadblock. With the next EC hearing on party symbol slated for June 16, it remains to be seen if the talks progress in the coming days.