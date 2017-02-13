AIADMK MLA Walks Out of Resort During Sasikala Visit, Joins Team OPS

Chennai: The rebellion by ‘caretaker’ Chief Minister O Panneerselvam against AIADMK leader VK Sasikala grew on Monday with a party parliamentarian and an MLA jumping ship.

Panneerselvam now has the backing of 12 party MPs and seven MLAs.

The latest to join his camp were Madurai MP Gopalakrishnan and Madurai South MLA Saravanan, who walked out of a luxury resort, where party MLAs have been put up for the last few days, during a visit by party leader Sasikala.

Sasikala, who decided to stay the night at the resort, has claimed the support of 129 MLAs. Panneerselvam’s loyalists have disputed the figure and say the lawmakers are “being held captive” at the Golden Bay resort in Kuvathur.

The big boost to team Panneerselvam comes a day before the Supreme Court is set to deliver its verdict in a disproportionate assets case against Sasikala.

A conviction would shatter Sasikala’s dream of taking over the CM’s chair in Tamil Nadu and bar her from electoral politics. She may then prop up a loyalist as the leader of her faction within the AIAMDK.

The court also has the option of setting aside the acquittal and the matter then goes back to the Karnataka HC. This scenario, too, would deal a blow to Sasikala as the trial court’s conviction would come into force till the HC verdict, barring her from becoming the CM.

Sasikala and her loyalists would be hoping that the top court upholds the acquittal as a floor test looms over the Assembly.

