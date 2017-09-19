AIADMK MLAs Loyal to TTV Dinakaran File Police Complaint Alleging Harassment

The 18 MLAs who are supporting AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran, currently living in a resort in Coorg in Karnataka, have filed a police complaint saying they are being harassed and threatened.They claimed that some people from Tamil Nadu, presumably policemen, are in Coorg to keep tabs on them.The complaint says that the MLAs, after visiting a temple near Tala Cauvery and the Abbey Waterfall in Coorg, were on their way back to the hotel in a tempo traveller, when two vehicles cut their path and forced them to stop.Some people got off from the vehicles and took away the keys of the van in which the MLAs were travelling. Then they were allegedly threatened that they would be attacked with knives and 'finished off', the police complaint said.Dinakaran’s spokesperson in Karnataka, V Pugazendi, filed the complaint on behalf of the MLAs. He alleged that the people who stopped the MLAs also quarrelled with them on why they are not going back to their constituencies.Later, MLA Thanga Tamil Selvam spoke to the media and said they were policemen from Tamil Nadu, who were in mufti and refused to show either warrants or their ID cards. He said the harassment was part of pressure tactics employed by the E Palniswamy-O Panneerselvam camp.