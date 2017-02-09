AIADMK Power Struggle Resonates in Parliament

New Delhi: The power struggle in ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Thursday resonated in Parliament, with the party members disrupting proceedings by raising slogans to press for an early decision by Governor Vidyasagar Rao on Chief Ministership.

AIADMK members created uproar in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha over the issue.

In the Lok Sabha, as soon as the House took up Question Hour after meeting for the day, AIADMK leader in the House P Venugopal wanted to raise an issue but was disallowed by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

Thereafter, majority of the AIADMK members rushed to the Well, shouting slogans such as 'Save our democracy'. Some were seen standing near their seats.

Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai was seen handing over slips to party members standing in the Well.

The Speaker asked them to raise the issue during Zero Hour and later adjourned the proceedings for nearly 20 minutes till 1130 hours.

This is for the first time in this session that AIADMK members were seen in the Lok Sabha.

Later, before the start of the Zero Hour, the Speaker rejected the notice for Adjournment Motion moved by Venugopal, saying it is regarding the Governor who is a Constitutional authority and the matter cannot be raised in the House.

After the House was adjourned at around 1110 hours, some Opposition members said the AIADMK members were "protesting" the alleged delay on part of the Governor to swear in V K Sasikala as the next Chief Minister.

In the Rajya Sabha too, AIADMK members were in the Well of the House demanding that the Governor discharge his Constitutional duty by swearing in Sasikala as the Chief Minister without wasting any further time.

The din created by the AIADMK members, along with Congress members, led to two adjournments of the House.