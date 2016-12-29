AIADMK Rebel MP Sasikala Pushpa's Husband Arrested

Chennai: A day after the ruckus outside AIADMK's office in Chennai where rebel MP Sasikala Pushpa's lawyers were attacked by party workers, her husband has been arrested by the Tamil Nadu police on Thursday.

The arrest comes on a day when the party is all set to announce the successor of former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa who passed away on December 5.

As per new Election commission rules, the general secretary of the party has to be elected before December 31.

Two resolutions are set to be passed by the party in the General council meeting which will set the stage for the official appointment of Sasikala Natarajan as the successor of Jayalalithaa.

On Wednesday the meeting called to decide the successor for the late Tamil Nadu chief minister turned violent after party workers thrashed the lawyers and Sasikala Pushpa's husband who were paying a visit to the party office.

According to reports, a team of four lawyers representing Sasikala Pushpa had gone to the party office during which they were attacked.

Visuals outside the party office flashed across TV channels suggested that the meeting turned violent after which the police had to use force to disperse the supporters who were seen physically manhandling the lawyers from the rebel camp.

It is, however, unclear as to why the lawyers visited the party office.

Party spokesperson C R Saraswathi told CNN-News18 that Pushpa is no more with the AIADMK and has no no right to be present in any meetings.

Reacting to the incident Sasikala Pushpa said, "Through the media I came to know that they are giving false complaints against him and have accused him of theft at AIADMK office. He is being accused of stealing documents from the party office. This is a pure law and order crisis and a human rights violation. It is a civil rights violation."

"They had gone to the office but then they were attacked and the police are now filing a complaint against him as if he is a thief," Pushpa added.

Sasikala Pushpa was expelled from the AIADMK after an altercation with DMK MP Tiruchi Siva at the Delhi airport earlier in July.

Post Jayalalithaa's death, Sasikala Pushpa had moved the Supreme Court seeking a CBI probe or a judicial investigation by an apex court judge into the matter.

In her petition, Pushpa had alleged that Jayalalithaa's death was "suspicious" as her actual medical condition was not disclosed, no one was allowed to visit her, her funeral photographs showed embalming marks and everything from her hospitalisation to her death "was kept under wraps".