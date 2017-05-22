AIADMK Symbol Case: Court Rejects Dinakaran 'Middleman' Sukesh's Bail

New Delhi: A special court on Monday dismissed the bail plea of an alleged middleman arrested in the Election Commission bribery case, involving AIADMK (Amma) faction leader TTV Dinakaran.

Special Judge Poonam Chaudhry said it was not appropriate to grant bail to Sukesh Chandrashekar at this stage as it was a serious crime and he could tamper with the evidence.

The court also said the investigation of the Delhi Police Crime Branch was going on and the agency was probing the

recovered CD containing alleged conversation between Dinakaran and Chandrashekar, who was arrested on May 16.

The court, which was scheduled to hear today the bail plea of Dinakaran and his close aide Mallikarjuna, listed the matter for May 26 after the leader's counsel sought an adjournment.