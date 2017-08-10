AIADMK Symbol Case: HC Notice to Delhi Police on Sukesh Chandrashekar's Bail Plea

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Delhi Police on the bail plea of Sukesh Chandrashekar, arrested in the Election Commission bribery case involving AIADMK (Amma) leader T T V Dinakaran.Justice Ashutosh Kumar sought the response along with a status report from the police before the next date of hearing on September 5.Appearing for Chandrashekar, senior advocate Aman Lekhi sought bail for him and said he had been in jail for the last four months.Chandrashekar, who was arrested on April 16, has been denied bail once by the high court and twice by the trial court.The high court had on June 15 rejected his bail plea on the ground that police had seized a fake Rajya Sabha member ID card from his possession, which was a "serious threat to Parliament's security".A chargesheet was filed in the case on July 14. The police have alleged in the chargesheet that Dinakaran and Chandrashekar conspired to bribe Election Commission (EC) officials to get the 'two leaves' symbol for their party.The Delhi Police Crime Branch also included in the chargesheet allegations of forgery for purpose of cheating, using forged document as genuine, possessing a forged document, intending to use it as genuine and criminal conspiracy.Chandrashekar had moved the high court last week alleging that he was tortured despite an order not to subject him to violence inside Tihar Jail.The high court on July 24 had warned of "serious action" over the allegations of torture and said any such incident would not be tolerated.