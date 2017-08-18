AIADMK Truce in Sight, But How Will EPS and OPS Share the Spoils?

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami has, in the last 24 hours, indirectly distanced himself from the camp led by VK Sasikala — a development that indicates that the Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam factions may be inching closer to a merger.What now remains to be sorted out is the nitty-gritty of the truce.One of the critical issues that would need to be settled before the merger is who gets the leadership of the party.Sources in the OPS camp indicate he is likely to head the party and that EPS will remain the Chief Minister.Panneerselvam has so far failed to show majority support in the legislature party.Despite ordering a judicial probe into J Jayalalithaa's death and issuing orders to convert the late CM's Poes Garden residence into a memorial, Palaniswami so far has not publically attacked TTV Dinakaran, Sasikala’s nephew.Dinakaran had earlier this week held a rally at Melur near Madurai where 19 MLAs shared dais with him.The message to both camps was clear — that he has enough numbers to bring the government down.Sources in both camps accept that the BJP-led Centre played a larger role in bringing the two factions together in the face of the show of strength by Sasikala and family.A section of the AIADMK claims that Palaniswami is now under pressure and has extended an olive branch to Panneerselvam.Panneerselvam has called a meeting of elected representatives and office-bearers of his faction on Friday evening to discuss merger talks.Meanwhile, legal heirs of Jayalalithaa’s Poes Garden residence, which will be converted into a memorial, will be given compensation, Law Minister Shanmugam said.