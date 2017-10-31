AIADMK Turns to Balloons to Advertise Their Leaders in Tamil Nadu

The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu has taken to balloons to advertise their leaders after the Madras High Court directed the state government to stop using banners ads for living personalities.These balloons were spotted in Coimbatore district on Tuesday with pictures of MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa in the one side while photos of current ministers are on the other side.This 'innovative' advertisement appeared just a day before the Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswamy and the deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam were scheduled to Coimbatore to inaugurate the first phase of a flyover on Wednesday.An AIADMK source told CNN-News18 said that they thought of this idea to turn Palaniswamy into a brand. Since banners and hoardings were banned by the court, they decided to use balloons to promote the faces of the party.The Madras High Court had directed the state government on October 25 to ensure that 'photos of politicians' who are alive should not be used in banners, sign-boards and flex boards. The court also asked them to remove banners in a Tirchy event as it had pictures of Palaniswamy and Panneerselvam. In Trichy district, there were many banners ahead of the MGR centenary celebration.The order further read, "Whoever objects to such removal of party flag or banner, the name and address of such person shall be furnished to the police, so that the police shall register a case against such person."The state government is facing flak on many issues including using banner advertisements. Hence, they have turned to balloon ads.