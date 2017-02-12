Sasikala vs Panneerselvam Live: Process to Probe Amma's Death Set in Motion, Says Panneerselvam

LIVE NOW
AIADMK chief VK Sasikala met MLAs at the Golden Bay resort for a second day today. Addressing a press conference at the luxury getaway, she accused defectors and opposition parties of spreading “false news”. “No MLA has been held captive. They all have access to phones and are in touch with their families,” she said. Soon after, Panneerselvam addressed reporters at his Chennai residence, saying the process to probe Jayalalithaa's death had been set in motion.

Feb 12, 2017 10:14 pm (IST)

I have taken a vow (to install the portrait). There is a picture of Thalaivar (AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran). There should be no hindrance (in unveiling Jayalalithaa's portrait) and it is your responsibility. That will be a big respect shown to her: Sasikala to her MLAs

 


Feb 12, 2017 10:11 pm (IST)

Sasikala, who along with Jayalalithaa had been jailed for corruption charges in the past, said that "she and her predecessor have seen the Chennai and Bengaluru prisons" and recalled that "Jayalalithaa had successfully come out of the case and even captured power again"


Feb 12, 2017 10:10 pm (IST)

You 129 MLAs are like an ocean. None can contain it by building a check dam. No efforts will destabilise this government: Sasikala to her MLAs


Feb 12, 2017 9:24 pm (IST)

Asked about reports of Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao awaiting the Supreme Court verdict in the graft case, Sasikala shot back saying the "Raj Bhavan has denied it"

 


Feb 12, 2017 9:22 pm (IST)

Flanked by some of the women party MLAs, Sasikala alleged they had received threats that their children would be abducted but they have asked their relatives to take care of them and continued to stay at the resort

 


Feb 12, 2017 9:16 pm (IST)

No one can stop the AIADMK nor our MLAs: Sasikala


Feb 12, 2017 9:14 pm (IST)

I will defend this party till my last breath, says tearful Sasikala


Feb 12, 2017 9:08 pm (IST)

Amma had expelled Sasikala and her family. She told us to never let anyone from that family near Veda Nilayam when she was alive: Panneerselvam


Feb 12, 2017 9:00 pm (IST)

Process to probe Jayalalithaa's death in motion: Panneerselvam


Feb 12, 2017 8:59 pm (IST)

The MLAs are aware that people voted for Amma not us: Panneerselvam


Feb 12, 2017 8:58 pm (IST)

Sasikala thinks she can win over people by shedding crocodile tears: Panneerselvam


Feb 12, 2017 8:57 pm (IST)

As interim Chief Minister, police are with me but I am not doing anything as I don't want any untoward incident to happen: Panneerselvam


Feb 12, 2017 8:54 pm (IST)

We will win this fight the peaceful way: Panneerselvam


Feb 12, 2017 8:54 pm (IST)

Tamils across the globe are also clear that Sasikala should never become the CM: Panneerselvam


Feb 12, 2017 8:53 pm (IST)

O Panneerselvam addresses media


Feb 12, 2017 8:38 pm (IST)

I will give up my life to protect this party: Sasikala to MLAs


Feb 12, 2017 8:37 pm (IST)

I will achieve everything if you all stand firmly behind me, I won't move away, I will be firm: Sasikala to her MLAs


Feb 12, 2017 8:37 pm (IST)

Feb 12, 2017 8:35 pm (IST)

They think that I'm only a woman so we can try to scare her, these scare tactics won't work, like they didn't work with Amma: Sasikala


Feb 12, 2017 8:34 pm (IST)

You must all stay united⁠⁠⁠⁠. We must not let this chance go. We must not let DMK win: Sasikala to MLAs


Feb 12, 2017 8:33 pm (IST)

As General Secretary, I will ensure that Amma's photo is in the Assembly: Sasikala to MLAs


Feb 12, 2017 8:32 pm (IST)

Sasikala addresses her MLAs at the resort where they are housed for the past few days


Feb 12, 2017 8:29 pm (IST)

129 MLAs are supporting me, says Sasikala after meeting them at a luxury resort near Chennai


Feb 12, 2017 7:56 pm (IST)

Caretaker Chief Minister O Panneerselvam may send the police to the luxury resort tomorrow to “free party MLAs being held captive”, says AIAMDK leader and OPS loyalist Durai Pandian


Feb 12, 2017 7:42 pm (IST)

Next to Sasikala at the press conference was a photo of the late CM J Jayalalithaa, whose legacy is also a bone of contention between Sasikala and O Panneerselvam


Feb 12, 2017 7:38 pm (IST)

Asked to comment on the pending SC verdict in a disproportionate case against her, Sasikala says: “Why speculate before the verdict. Let’s wait for it.”


Feb 12, 2017 7:37 pm (IST)

The MLAs have temporarily left their families to stay here. That shows their commitment to the AIADMK, says Sasikala


Feb 12, 2017 7:35 pm (IST)

The MLAs have full access to their phones. They talk to their families and children regularly. They have even received threats from some people, says Sasikala


Feb 12, 2017 7:34 pm (IST)

Some defectors and enemies of the party are spreading lies: Sasikala


Feb 12, 2017 7:31 pm (IST)

None of our MLAs have been held captive. They are staying here as one happy family, says Sasikala


Feb 12, 2017 7:30 pm (IST)

VK Sasikala is addressing a press conference right now 


Over the last few days, both rival camps have been fighting to claim the legacy of Jayalalithaa 


Feb 12, 2017 5:59 pm (IST)

Feb 12, 2017 5:56 pm (IST)

Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan weighs in on the political crisis in Tamil Nadu. “He (Governor) will take the right decision. We are expecting his opinion anytime now,” he says.


Feb 12, 2017 5:33 pm (IST)

AIADMK veteran V Maitreyan, who was among the first to declare support for Panneerselvam, is currently meeting Governor Vidyasagar Rao, reports CNN-News18’s Jude Sannith


Feb 12, 2017 5:29 pm (IST)

Feb 12, 2017 5:27 pm (IST)

Supporters of Sasikala reportedly clashed with mediapersons outside the Golden Bay resort


Feb 12, 2017 5:20 pm (IST)

While Sasikala meets party MLAs at the Golden Bay resort in Mahabalipuram, Panneerselvam is meeting supporters at his Chennai residence


Tamil producer and actor Manobala, who is known for his comic roles, backs O Panneerselvam. “We were waiting all these days for Panneerselvam to speak up,” he says standing next to the ‘caretaker’ CM.


Feb 12, 2017 5:02 pm (IST)

Tamil Nadu minister OS Mani says Panneerselvam won’t get support of more than 7 MLAs. “All 127 MLAs are waiting for the Governor’s decision. Panneerselvam has only seven MLAs.”


VK Sasikala reaches Golden Bay resort in Mahabalipuram to meet party MLAs for the second consecutive day.  


Feb 12, 2017 4:38 pm (IST)

So far, 10 AIADMK parliamentarians have sided with Panneerselvam. The latest to declare support for the ‘caretaker’ CM are Lok Sabha members Jaisingh Thiyagaraj Natterjee (Tuticorin), Senguttuvan (Vellore), RP Marutharaja (Perambalur) and S Rajendran (Villupuram). AIADMK has 37 Lok Sabha MPs and 13 Rajya Sabha MPs.


Feb 12, 2017 4:29 pm (IST)

Feb 12, 2017 3:50 pm (IST)

Tiding rough sea has taken AIADMK to pinnacle of success. I am not scared of threats. Hurdles and betrayals are the path which we have crossed. True party people are the foundation of AIADMK and we have faith in democracy. Our party will traverse these betrayals only to witness success. The same situation occurred during Puratchi Thlaiavar's time, when some people stepped out from the party. The treason was shattered by Puratchi Thlaivi Amma to make AIADMK the most powerful party: Sasikala


Feb 12, 2017 3:47 pm (IST)

We are observing the developments closely and we have faith in constitution and democracy. ADMK will continue ruling for the rest of the term, I say this as general secretary. I am going to Golden Bay Resorts to discuss with the MLAs. The same group which went against Amma (Jayalalithaa) is now attacking us: Sasikala


Feb 12, 2017 3:27 pm (IST)

Sasikala trashes claims of 'suicide letter' 

Social media is saying I have written a letter to the governor in which apparently I claimed to kill myself, this is absolutely false. When women enter politics they face such difficulties. Jayalalithaa overcame such difficulties. So this is nothing new to the AIADMK: VK Sasikala 


Feb 12, 2017 3:27 pm (IST)

I have witnessed how Jayalalithaa used to manage far worse challenges to the party. I have been by her side through all that. This is nothing compared to that. I am confident to overcome this hurdle and we are confident to form the government in Tamil Nadu: VK Sasikala


Feb 12, 2017 3:26 pm (IST)

VK Sasikala speaking to media before leaving for Golden Bay Resorts to meet ‘Captive’ MLAs.


Feb 12, 2017 3:19 pm (IST)

AIADMK condemned a ‘fake letter’ written by VK Sasikala over the recent political development in Tamil Nadu, which may help the rival camp.


Feb 12, 2017 2:46 pm (IST)

VK Sasikala likely to leave for Golden Bay Resorts shortly to meet party MLAs to discuss next course of action after governor C. Vidyasagar Rao failed to end political crisis in Tamil Nadu.


Total of 10 MPs, 8 from Lok Sabha and two from Rajya Sabha have joined O. Panneerselvam's camp. Six MLAs already on his side: ANI


Feb 12, 2017 1:56 pm (IST)

Rajya Sabha AIADMK MP R Lakshmanan - who was sacked by Sasikala for backing rival camp – joined Panneerselvam’s camp.


Rajya Sabha AIADMK MP R Lakshmanan - who was sacked by Sasikala for backing rival camp - reached Panneerselvam’s residence.


Feb 12, 2017 1:24 pm (IST)

O. Panneerselvam does not have special political capabilities. He just had 5-6 supporters and the majority is with VK Sasikala. BJP wants his puppet to be the next chief minister of Tamil Nadu. We should wait for the Supreme Court’s decision on DA case: Mani Shankar Aiyar


Feb 12, 2017 1:11 pm (IST)

VK Sasikala removes Rajya Sabha MP Lakshmanan from party position. Lakshamana to support Panneerselvam shortly.


Feb 12, 2017 1:02 pm (IST)

We expect the Supreme Court judgement should be out either on Monday or by Wednesday, if it doesn’t come for long time, then I suppose he has to have a session of floor test in the house and find out who has majority: Soli Sorabjee to CNN- News18 


Feb 12, 2017 12:40 pm (IST)

Tamil Nadu Governor must decide CM issue by Monday otherwise a writ petition under Art 32 of the Constitution can be filed charging abetment of horse trading: Subramanian Swamy


Feb 12, 2017 12:26 pm (IST)

Amidst the political developments in the Tamil Nadu, DMK’s MK Stalin calls for a high-level working committee meet on Monday at 5 pm.


Feb 12, 2017 12:03 pm (IST)

The Tamil Nadu Governor has sought the legal opinion, and I have given him my opinion. He can defer the swearing-in ceremony but not for indefinitely. If judgement on DA case doesn't come in next week then he has to act as per cabinet advise. I hope SC may deliver the verdict by Wednesday: Soli Sorabjee to CNN- News18's Marya Shakil 


Tamil Nadu BJP unit distances itself from party MP Subramanian Swamy. BJP state president Tamilisai Soundararajan tells media that Swamy's stands are his own and it is not the party's official line.  Swamy, once a staunch critic of VK Sasikala, has of late been one of her staunchest supporters. He has criticised the state Governor Vidyasagar Rao's "delay" in inviting Sasikala to be the next chief minister. On Saturday, he had also called on the Governor in Chennai Raj Bhawan. 


Panneerselvam is the only person who can follow the footstep of Jayalalithaa. He is the one who raised Jallikattu issue before PM Modi. He is a simple man and can understand people’s problem better than any state leaders. We are with Panneerselvam: Jaisingh and Senguttuvan


Feb 12, 2017 11:36 am (IST)

Pannerselvam added three more MPS to his support base today: Lok Sabha MPs Jayasingh (Thoothukkudi), Senkuttuvan (Vellore) and Maruthuraaja (Perumbaloor). Three MLAs too have joined his camp on Sunday


Feb 12, 2017 11:36 am (IST)

Camp Panneerselvam gets more boost on Sunday with Tamil superstar of yesteryears Ramraj joining his camp. In an impassioned speech at OPS' residence, the actor said Panneerselvam was the real claimant to the legacy of MGR and Amma Jayalalithaa. Ramraj was considered close to MGR and was even rumoured to be his political successor at some point of time. 


Feb 12, 2017 11:28 am (IST)

Former AIADMK MP Ramarajan meets O Panneerselvam and extended his support.


Feb 12, 2017 11:25 am (IST)

More AIADMK MPs who were supporting VK Sasikala are expected to join Panneerselvam camp soon: Sources


Big blow to VK Sasikala, Tamil Nadu Fishery minister D. Jayakumar is also likely to join Panneerselvam camp.


Feb 12, 2017 11:11 am (IST)

O. Panneerselvam to address media shortly.


Feb 12, 2017 11:09 am (IST)

​A day after three top AIADMK leaders and two party MPs switched over to O. Panneerselvam’s side from rival VK Sasikala camp, two more MPs B. Senguttuvan (Vellore) and Jaisingh Thiyagaraj Natterjee (Tuticorin) extended their support to Panneerselvam. Both the leaders reached Panneerselvam’s residence to meet him to decide next course of action.


Tamil Nadu C. Vidyasagar Rao has consulted former Attorney General and eminent jurist Soli Sorabjee to end political crisis over next chief minister of the state. Sources said, Governor was asked by other experts to wait till Supreme Court’s verdict on disproportionate case.


VK Sasikala maintained that she still have the majority to form the government but alleged that Tamil Nadu governor is delaying the swearing-in ceremony.


O Panneerselvam camp has launched a massive online campaign against VK Sasikala. Questioned her intentions, restlessness and hurry to become the next chief minister of Tamil Nadu.


Sasikala's reaction on Saturday:



Three top party leaders and two MPs switched over to Panneerselvam Camp from rival VK Sasikala camp on Saturday. Panneerselvam claimed to have support of 135 MLAs.

 


Massive security arrangements put across Tamil Nadu to prevent any untoward incident after Sasikala camp decided to raise their voice against the Governor for delay in her swearing-in-ceremony. 


Sasikala camp claimed that there is a deep conspiracy. They also wondered if the delay by Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao in inviting her to form the government was to facilitate a split in the AIADMK ranks.


As the Raj Bhawan continues with its wait-and-watch approach, Sasikala to protest in ‘another’ form on Sunday.


