Sasikala vs Panneerselvam Live: Process to Probe Amma's Death Set in Motion, Says Panneerselvam

Feb 12, 2017 3:50 pm (IST)

Tiding rough sea has taken AIADMK to pinnacle of success. I am not scared of threats. Hurdles and betrayals are the path which we have crossed. True party people are the foundation of AIADMK and we have faith in democracy. Our party will traverse these betrayals only to witness success. The same situation occurred during Puratchi Thlaiavar's time, when some people stepped out from the party. The treason was shattered by Puratchi Thlaivi Amma to make AIADMK the most powerful party: Sasikala