AIMPLB Has Turned into 'Male Personal Law Board': MJ Akbar

Kolkata: Targeting the All India Muslim Personal Law Board over the issue of 'triple talaq', Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar on Saturday accused the organisation of turning itself into a "male personal law board which is only interested in oppressing women".

"Islam calls for gender equality and not gender oppression. Islam has never called for oppressing women. The Muslim Personal Law Board has turned into male personal law board," Akbar said while addressing a programme here.

On the last month's convention of AIMPLB supporting 'triple talaq' which was attended by a large number of people, Akbar said, "Huge gathering always doesn't signify truth."

Calling for removal of 'triple talaq' as it is against humanity, Akbar said, "Sometimes a marriage doesn't work so there is a clause of divorce. But while marrying in Muslim community you need the permission of the women. Then why during divorce (talaq), only a man will dictate terms and by spelling the word 'talaq' three times (it can be obtained)."

Akbar noted that if the country has to move forward and if the economy has to grow, we need to take the women along.

"India and its economy can never grow if you want to keep the women behind. Women consist of nearly 50 per cent of our population and we all have to move together towards it," he said.

A debate has emerged over the government's stand opposing the practice of 'triple talaq' with some leading women politicians seeking its abolition, even as some Muslim bodies accused the ruling dispensation of waging a "war" on their personal law.