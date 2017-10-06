Ajit Jogi Stumps BJP and Congress, Releases First List of Candidates for Assembly Polls

Flinging a surprise in Chhattisgarh politics, Janata Congress Chhattisgarh, breakaway faction of Indian National Congress, on Friday announced list of 11 candidates for the assembly elections due to take place in this Maoist-infested state next year.JCC Supremo and the former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi talking to mediaperons even claimed that the list of candidates did not end at 11. “We have finalised names of six sitting MLAs for candidature but are withholding their names as an announcement at this juncture could jeopardise their membership to assembly,” said the bureaucrat turned politician.He did not stop there and added that the party had decided to hand over tickets to 7-8 core committee members and their names too would be announced in the last phase.On being asked behind the rationale behind such an advance announcement, Jogi claimed that this would leave ample time to our candidates to work out their strategy in their respective constituencies and this would also convey a strong message among opponents that our party was completely prepared for taking on anyone on all the 90 seats, said the former Congressman.The list of 11 candidates announced comprises three former MLAs, a retired IAS officer and a physician as well.Sources claimed that names of six sitting MLAs as hinted by Jogi include –his son Amit Jogi, Siyaram Kaushik and RK Rai. Besides, Jogi is also expected to bring his wife and the Congress state vice president Renu Jogi on board among others.Jogi even claimed that people from Bharatiya Janata Party were in touch with him.Sunil Soni, Bharatiya Janata Party vice president commenting on the JCC list said that it was like Congress B team as most of the names were former associates of Congress party. On questions about any possible among BJP and Congress with the announcement of the list, Soni clarified that BJP was going from strength to strength in Chhattisgarh and was eyeing 65plus seats in next assembly polls.“Seeing state and Centre’s pro-youth policies, even the youths are backing us to return to power next year,” said the senior leader from BJP. On key poll issues, Jogi claimed that prominent poll issues are problems of farmers, issues of women and unemployment besides perennial issue of Naxalites.Political observers however claim that Jogi by resorting to this early announcement wishes to surprise his political opponents and also wishes to divert attention on issues such as controversy around his fake caste certificate case.