Ajit Singh-led RLD May Upset SP's Grand Alliance Calculation

New Delhi: The Samajwadi Party is not inclined to directly deal with Ajit Singh’s Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) for seat negotiations to stitch a grand alliance in Uttar Pradesh. The lead player in the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) may leave it to the Congress to clinch a deal with RLD, which has pockets of influence in western UP and has been demanding close to 30 seats in the alliance.

"We are willing to allocate about 100 seats for the Congress. And leave it to the Congress to accommodate RLD from this quota,” told a source involved in the negotiations.

The Samajwadi Party, however, is willing to leave a few seats for smaller parties like the Krishna Patel-led Apna Dal, the Peace Party and even the JD(U). Though these outfits have limited influence in Uttar Pradesh, their leaders campaigning for the alliance in the state would be high on optics. Lalu Prasad and Mamata Banerjee have already pledged support to the alliance.

But the bone of contention remains Ajit Singh's party. Both the SP and the Congress realise that the RLD on its own has a limited capacity to disrupt the equation. But left alone, Ajit Singh can join ranks with others, especially the BJP, giving a fillip to the party's prospects in the first two phases. Though the BJP has announced candidates for most of the seats in western UP, there is ample time left for nominations and withdrawal.

On the other hand, the SP is in the process of finalising its own candidates at the earliest. Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday had sent in a list of 45 names to Akhilesh Yadav.

Of these, sources tell CNN-News 18, the party is willing to give tickets to about a dozen winnable candidates. However, some who worked "overtime against the CM in cahoots with Shivpal Yadav" may be ignored.

Mulayam had proposed Aditya, Shivpal Yadav's son, as candidate from Jaswantnagar, from where Mulayam Singh won his first election. This seat has subsequently been represented by Shivpal.

Sources tell CNN-News 18 that the SP may even consider fielding Shivpal from the seat. The final decision, though, is yet to be taken on this issue.

The other constituency being keenly watched in these negotiations is Lucknow Cantt, which was earlier allocated to Aparna Yadav. Aparna is the wife of Mulayam’s second son Prateek Yadav.