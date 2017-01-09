Akali-BJP's Mismanagement of Punjab Unprecedented, Says Manmohan Singh

New Delhi: Accusing the Akali Dal-BJP government of "unprecedented mismanagement" of Punjab, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Monday urged voters to return the Congress to power in the state.

"Punjab has tremendous all round potential but it has not been exploited because of mismanagement by the SAD-BJP government in the last 10 years," Manmohan Singh said at the Congress headquarters here while releasing the party manifesto for the February 4 Punjab assembly polls.

"The fiscal situation under Akali-BJP government has been mismanaged in a manner which is unprecedented.

"This manifesto is a visionary document which promises to the people of Punjab that we will undo the damage done by the government in the last 10 years.

"It points to the tremendous potential of Punjab in agriculture, manufacturing, services, infrastructure."

Manmohan Singh described the Congress Chief Ministerial nominee Amarinder Singh as a visionary leader and said the state needed a government under his leadership to develop and progress.