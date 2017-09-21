Akhilesh Inducts, Mulayam Expels: Samajwadi Party Family Feud On

Lucknow: The feud in the Yadav clan — the first family of the Samajwadi Party — is once again back to the fore.On Thursday, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav inducted rebel BSP leader Indrajeet Saroj and hundreds of his workers into the party, while his father Mulayam Singh Yadav expelled cousin Ram Gopal Yadav from secretary’s post in Lohia Trust. Mulayam, who is the head of the Trust, appointed brother Shivpal Yadav as the new secretary.While inducting Saroj, Akhilesh, who replaced Mulayam as the SP national president, said senior party leaders were happy with the move.Speaking after joining the party, Saroj said, “Today is an auspicious day, the first day of Navratri and I am doing a good deed. There was an undeclared emergency in the BSP just like there is an undeclared emergency in the country.Earlier, we used to run from the camera and media, else we would have been asked for explanation from the high command. At least now we can speak freely. I was under tremendous pressure from the BJP and the Congress to join their camp, but after rigorous thinking, I decided to join the Samajwadi Party. I find Akhilesh Yadav of progressive thinking and only he has the ability to take the state forward.”“The present government is duping people. They cannot speak about their achievements in six months. My entire community is with the Samajwadi Party now and we will work hard towards 2022 Assembly elections. We will definitely show a trailer in 2019 Lok Sabha elections,” he added.Speaking at the ‘induction ceremony’, Akhilesh said, “Indrajeet Saroj is a renowned Dalit leader. He has really worked hard for the less privileged. India can progress only if Uttar Pradesh progresses. Indrajeet Saroj was the name in demand by all the parties, but he chose us and we all are thankful to him.”Taking a jibe at loan waiver certificates issued to farmers of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh said, “One paisa certificate was given as farm loan waiver. Farmers feel that they have been betrayed. Most of the farmers were expecting loan waiver of Rs 1 lakh as promised by the Yogi government. But in reality, what they got is 1 paisa waiver. The government has played a bad joke on our farmers.”Soon after the press conference at Samajwadi Party office concluded, the annual meeting of Lohia Trust began in the presence of Mulayam and Shivpal Yadav. A quick decision was made to remove Ram Gopal Yadav from the secretary’s post of the Lohia Trust and replace him with Shivpal.Speaking to mediapersons, Shivpal said, “The decision has been taken by Netaji (Mulayam) and I accept the responsibilities given to me in the Trust. I have reminded Akhilesh to hand over the post of national president to Netaji. It will be better if you (media) remind him of it.”