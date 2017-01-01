Akhilesh Yadav May Have Settled Leadership Issue. With Due Respect

It was well past noon that the sun finally emerged out of the thick pall of fog that had enveloped the Lucknow sky since morning.

Shivpal Yadav had just returned to the party headquarters after a meeting at Mulayam Singh Yadav's residence. A short one attended by CM Akhilesh Yadav and Azam Khan besides the party patriarch. Within minutes of his arrival, Shivpal's twitter handle notified expulsion of both Akhilesh and Ram Gopal Yadav had been revoked.

When 'mantriji'- as he's fondly called by his supporters- finally emerged from his room the sun had dived behind the sandstone amphitheater on the sprawling lawns of the party office.

Shivpal Yadav took the stage to address a motley group of loyalists standing by him. He wished them a happy and a prosperous new year. The good news is, he added, that Netaji has decided to revoke the suspension of both Ram Gopal and Akhilesh. No government, in the state has done as much work as the incumbent under Akhilesh Yadav he said.

It was a short speech after a long day at work.

A very long day indeed.

A day when all 390 odd candidates including 175 sitting MLAs were summoned by Mulayam Singh at the party office. They were told to be there 10.30 am sharp.

The legislatures instead flocked to Akhilesh's residence, just a stone's throw away from where Shivpal waited for them. MSY delayed his arrival. Media was told Netaji has delayed his arrival. At the last count, Shivpal could manage less than two dozen legislators.

And Mulayam never came.

By 1 pm, Akhilesh had comprehensively stamped his authority on the legislature party. In the process, he had also displayed that he commanded majority strength in the Vidhan Sabha.

An emotional CM told his MLAs that he will win the 2017 elections and gift it to Netaji. But he would not budge in his determination to weed out outsiders who damage the party and "leave for London".

Family feud notwithstanding, it was also clear that the CM would not heap ignominy on his father in this fight for Mulayam's political legacy. So Azam Khan, the long-time aide of Mulayam and founding member of SP was roped in to work out a face-saver. The Chief Minister accompanied Khan to MSY's residence.

The two sides met. Expulsions were revoked.

MSY was left with little space to maneuver. And the irony was, the master of real politics, who in his career engineered many a defection, and probably defected as many times to survive, was ironically being challenged and outclassed by his own son.

From BSP to CHANDRASHEKHAR to Mamata Banerjee, it's the list. CPI till the late nineties had pockets of influence in UP. Till Mulayam decided to merge the entire legislative strength of the Communists Party with SP. Only the state secretary and a few office bearers survived to tell the tale.

But that was a long time ago. When identity politics in the state subsumed the class divide. When Mitrasen Yadav, the CPI leader could effortlessly cross the threshold to assume caste identity and challenge BJP in Faizabad. When SP could claim Lohia's political legacy and also give a ticket to D P Yadav.

Rules of the game since then have seen a sea change.

Even Mayawati reinvented in 2007 to create a new constituency for herself to win with the absolute majority. In 2012, SP under Akhilesh could muster votes outside its traditional Muslim-Yadav vote bank to better BSP's performance in the previous elections.

But Mulayam Singh knows no other way. That's how he's done his politics all these years. He's hopped, he's skipped and he's jumped to survive and fight another day. And then when everyone thought the game was over and he's reached a dead end, he's taken a U-turn to hop skip and jump again.

The game went on. For decades.

On Saturday, Akhilesh took one decisive step towards settling the leadership issue in the party.

The show of strength on Saturday, the groundswell of support for his son would have made any politician proud.

Mulayam, after all, is also a father.

At the SP office a Shivpal aide put it so aptly:

Gair Mumkin hai ki Halaat ki guthi suljhe,

Ahl-e-daanish ne bahut sooch kar uljhai hai.

(It is not possible to solve this riddle,

Those endowed with wisdom have entangled it with great care and thought)

