Akhilesh May Return to Party but SP will not Return to Power: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday said that Uttar Pradesh's ruling Samajwadi Party may have revoked the expulsion of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav but the Yadav family would not return to power.

"Akhilesh may have returned to the party but the party will not return to power," BJP spokesman Srikant Sharma told IANS.

Dubbing the Yadav family fued as "scripted drama", he said it was staged only to divert people's attention from the "misgovernance" of Akhilesh Yadav.

"Akhilesh government's report card is full of failures. It's a sinking ship which will finally sink. Akhilesh has turned out to be a flop Chief Minister as the rate of crime and corruption has soared during his regime and did nothing on development front," Sharma said.

In an anti-climactic development for its political rivals, the Samajwadi Party on Saturday revoked the expulsion of Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav, a few hours after both were ousted from the party for six years on Friday on charges of indiscipline and anti-party activities.

The decision to revoke the expulsions was taken soon after meetings to broker peace between SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh Yadav were held at the senior Yadav's 5 Vikramaditya Marg residence here.

Sharma said that people of Uttar Pradesh have made up their mind to get rid of the Yadav family.

"The Yadav family takes the Uttar Pradesh people as granted but people of the state are not bonded labour. People of state will throw them out," he said and claimed that there is a "tsunami" in the BJP's favour.