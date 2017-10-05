Ahead of the Samajwadi Party national convention in Agra, party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav has once again attempted to broker peace between the warring factions of the party.MSY had a detailed discussion with brother Shivpal Yadav on Wednesday afternoon at his residence in Lucknow. Shivpal, it is reported, congratulated nephew Akhilesh over telephone on getting a second term as party president.A proposal to nominate Akhilesh as party chief by extending the term to five years was passed by the national convention of the party on Thursday.Elected for five years, Akhilesh will be the final arbiter in ticket distribution for the next round of Lok Sabha and UP assembly polls.The move is aimed at quelling rebellion in the party by resolving festering leadership issues. Shivpal in the last one year has emerged as the main challenger to Akhilesh as MSY prepares to hand over reins of power to next generation.It is however not clear if MSY and Shivpal Yadav will attend the party convention in Agra.The national convention will also pass a resolution on the current economic situation in the country, especially on the impact of GST and demonetisation on farmers, small traders.In its political resolution the party may keep its options open for a “tie-up with friend Congress” in the next general elections. The SP will however go alone in upcoming urban local body elections in UP.But it would be interesting to see what SP resolution says on any possible alliance with Mayawati in the future.The party’s stand on BSP will in many ways determine the future of Mahgahtbandhan in Uttar Pradesh in the run up to the next general election.