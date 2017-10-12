Akhilesh, Mulayam Come Together After 11 Months to Mark Death Anniversary of Lohia

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav shared the stage on Thursday, sparking speculation that the family feud is almost over.The two leaders shared the stage at function to mark the 50th death anniversary of Ram Manohar Lohia at the Lohia Park in Gomti Nagar area of Lucknow.Akhilesh touched the feet of his father Mulayam, publically giving a clear sign that finally all is well in the family.This is almost 11 months since Mulayam and Akhilesh last appeared together on a public platform.Mulayam arrived first at the Lohia Park, followed by Akhilesh who took his blessings by touching his feet. Mulayam gave him his blessings by raising his hands. The entire incident was caught on camera.Using the platform, Akhilesh attacked the central government and said that demonetization had proved to be a failure in curbing corruption. He also stated that the government has implemented GST without any preparation. He said that because of the pressure of Gujarat elections, the BJP is on the back-foot.Taking a hit at the Yogi Adityanath-led state government, Akhilesh said, “The electricity problem in the state has deteriorated and people are facing power cuts in the entire state. The colour of the Lohia buses that we started is also changed now. There has been no new tender, then how can government claim that they have bought new buses?”On the question of removal of foundation stones at a hospital in Ayodhya with his name, Akhilesh said, “If the BJP withdraws our stones, then we will remove the government.”“I gave a Sainik School to Jhansi, which was for Kannauj. Also, one school was given to Mainpuri. We gave land for AIIMS in Rae Bareli. The country will progress only when it will work on a socialist ideology. From time to time things will be changed, but socialist ideology has not changed. Poverty has increased manifold times today, but the government is busy in a power struggle based on caste and religion,” he said.