Akhilesh Praises Father Mulayam Singh Yadav, Says Criticism Has Made Him Better

Former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and national president of Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav, on Wednesday praised his father Mulayam Singh Yadav saying that his criticism made him better.Akhilesh made the comments while attending a function to mark the birth anniversary of Jai Prakash Narayan at the Jai Prakash Narayan International Centre in Lucknow.He was accompanied by SP state president Naresh Uttam, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Ram Govind Chowdhury, Ahmed Hassan, MLC Rajpal Kashyap and Santosh Yadav Sunny.On being asked whether there was bitterness between him and Mulayam, Akhilesh said, “A father, who hides shortcomings of his kid, only prepares him to fail. Whatever my father told me about my shortcomings, I have corrected them and that is why I am moving in a forward direction. It is only the father who knows exactly where his son lacks.”He further stated, “Till now Neta ji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) took forward the socialist movement, now it is our responsibility to take it forward. It will be in the interest of farmers and youngsters of our country.”Meanwhile, while Mulayam missed the annual party convention in Agra, but congratulated Akhilesh over the phone. Akhilesh's uncle Shivpal Yadav also extended his blessings on Twitter.Mulayam's endorsement, particularly after a bitter standoff lasting several months, has strengthened Akhilesh's sway over the party’s cadre, leaving no other option for Shivpal but to mend ways with his nephew.The Yadav scion has visited his father twice after the Agra convention, restoring normalcy between the father-son duo. Akhilesh Yadav was recently re-elected to the post of party president for the next five years after an amendment to the party constitution, extending the tenure from three years to five years.