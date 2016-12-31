Akhilesh-Ram Gopal Back in SP; Vow to Defeat 'Communal Forces'

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav backed off from the brink of an imminent split and revoked the expulsion of his son Akhilesh Yadav and cousin Ram Gopal Yadav on Saturday, just a day after both were sacked from the party for "indiscipline".

The decision came hours after chief minister Akhilesh showed he had the support of an overwhelming majority of party MLAs with more than 200 out of a total of 229 attending the meeting called at his official residence.

Mulayam's younger brother and state SP chief Shivpal Yadav, who has a running feud with the Chief Minister, made the announcement "On the SP supremo's directive, expulsion of Akhilesh and Ram Gopal from SP is being revoked with immediate effect."

NEW CANDIDATE LIST

Shivpal also said Mulayam and Akhilesh together will prepare the list of candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, thus cancelling the earlier list and counter-list prepared by father and son.

"I am coming after having met party chief Mulayam Singh along with CM Akhilesh Yadav. Netaji has given the order that the suspension orders of Akhilesh and Ram Gopal are terminated with immediate effect," Shivpal said.

"All of us together will fight communal forces and we will once again form an SP government in UP with full majority. These are my orders. We will hold discussions within ourselves and decide, and prepare for the upcoming elections," Shivpal said.

Akhilesh seems to have emerged stronger after the latest episode of family feud in the SP, with the party website overnight dropping the picture of Shivpal from its homepage.

AZAM KHAN THE TRUCE-MAKER

Earlier in the day, Akhilesh convened a meeting of SP legislators where more than 200 turned up expressing their loyalty with the chief minister, a day after he was expelled from the party for indulging in "indiscipline".

Subsequently, the meeting called by the Mulayam camp was called off because of a poor turnout. Senior SP leader and UP cabinet minister Azam Khan played the truce-maker, first arriving Akhilesh's house and then after a brief while driving over to Mulayam's bungalow with the CM.

Akhilesh reportedly touched Mulayam's feet and said he wanted to gift him an electoral victory in the state. "The two got emotional and the stage was set for Akhilesh's return to the Samajwadi Party fold," a source told IANS.

Mulayam, however refused to throw out senior leader Amar Singh from the party, and the Rajya Sabha MP, who was on a trip to London, responded to this by praising Akhilesh and swearing by unity.

As party workers celebrated, Opposition Bahujan Samaj Party and Bharatiya Janata Party accused the SP's first family of enacting a drama to take public attention away from the real issues.