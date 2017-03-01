Akhilesh Says PM Modi Accommodated More Parties in His Lap

Deoria(UP): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday hit back at the Prime Minister for his remark that the SP has allowed the Congress to sit in its lap, saying more parties have been accommodated in Narendra Modi's lap.

"Modiji says we have allowed the Congress to sit in our lap. But, his lap is comparatively bigger, hence, he has been able to give sitting space to a number of coalition partners," the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said at an election rally here.

He also sought the performance report of the BJP-led central government for the past 3 years. "You seek our five years' performance report, you should tell us what have you done in the last three years," he said.

The SP national president also criticised the note ban implemented by the Centre, saying, "People of the country had to stand in queue and the entire money was deposited in banks.

But, so far the PM has not said that how many persons have been booked and how much black money has been recovered." Urging voters to cast their votes in favour of the SP, Akhilesh said, "You have already stood in queues to deposit your money. Now, time has again come to stand in queues and vote out the BJP. We have heard his (Modi's) mann ki baat for a long time."

Akhilesh said as the heat is rising, the speed of the cycle is also increasing.

On the BJP targeting the SP-Congress alliance, he said, "The BJP says that it is an alliance of two families. This is not the alliance of two families but two youngsters who will take national politics to a higher trajectory."

Akhilesh also took a jibe at Modi, saying, "Till a few days ago, Modi was talking about bagging 300 seats in the UP Assembly but all of a sudden he started talking about hung House. Whenever, anyone talks like this, it is safe to presume that he has lost the elections."