Lucknow: The Akhilesh Yadav faction which unilaterally installed the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister as the national president of the party on Sunday morning took the fight to next level by seizing the party headquarters in Lucknow.

News18 reporters on the ground witnessed mobs barging into the state office at 19, Vikramaditya Marg, Lucknow, and removed the plate bearing the name of Shivpal Yadav, Akhilesh’s uncle and state president, who was sacked in the extraordinary convention called in the morning. The Akhilesh faction has named Naresh Uttam as the new state chief of the party.

After the Akhilesh faction demonstrated that they have majority in both the legislative party and the organisation, speculation was rife that the battle will now move forward to taking control of the offices and claiming the party’s symbol, cycle.

Mulayam Singh Yadav had termed the Akhilesh Yadav-led meeting unconstitutional and called for an emergency national convention on January 5 at the Jnaneshwar Mishra Park, the same venue from which Akhilesh expelled Amar Singh and removed Shivpal Yadav as state president.

Mulayam also suspended cousin and Akhilesh confidant Ram Gopal from the party for six years — the latter's second ouster this weekend. SP national vice president Kiranmoy Nanda was also expelled for attending the "unconstitutional" national convention.

Samajwadi Party is headquartered in New Delhi, but the Vikramaditya Marg office is the real centre of power in the party that had celebrated its silver jubilee only a few months ago.