Akhilesh Yadav and Yogi Adityanath Tweet to Take Credit for Lucknow Metro

'लखनऊ मेट्रो' ज़िंदगी आसान बनायेगी, लोगों को श्रीधरन जी और उस टीम की याद दिलायेगी जिसने हमारे इस सपने को सच कर दिखाया. सबको धन्यवाद और बधाई! pic.twitter.com/nJBAfMt8OJ — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) September 3, 2017

The Lucknow Metro is all set to be launched formally on Tuesday in the presence of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, but the race to stake claim over the credit is already being run on Twitter.On the Sunday evening, around 9:00 pm, former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav tweeted some pictures of Lucknow Metro staff and congratulated the entire Lucknow Metro team.Lucknow Metro was the ambitious project of Yadav and he often boasted Lucknow Metro as one of the achievements of his government during the 2017 state Assembly elections.Soon after Yadav’s tweet, around 10:30 pm, the official twitter handle of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted a short video clip of Lucknow Metro and claimed that the wait is finally over.Taking a shot at the state BJP government, Samajwadi Party spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary said, “The BJP has mastered the art of taking credit without any work. In the last five months, the BJP government did not even introduce a single scheme of their own, but they are just boasting the schemes implemented by Akhilesh Yadav. A fresh example in this regard will be taking credit of the Lucknow Metro project, which was a project realized in record time by the Samajwadi Government.”- Lucknow Metro was announced in the budget speech of Akhilesh Yadav, who was CM in February 2013. The unit of metro cell was created by the government on May 3, 2013.- On June 27, 2013, the 23-km North-South Corridor was approved. On November 8, 2013, the government gave permission to the LMRC unit.- On February 25, 2014, Metro Man E Sreedharan was appointed Principal Advisor to the UP Government. On March 3, 2014, Akhilesh Yadav laid the foundation stone of the Metro Depot.- Construction work began on 27 September 2014 from Transport Nagar to Charbagh. October 4, 2016 Transport work from Transport Nagar to Mawaiya was completed.- A total of 8 stations include a metro station every one kilometer. It includes Transport Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Shringar Nagar, Alambagh, Alambagh Bus Stand, Maavaiya, Durgapuri and Charbagh Station.– On 20th November 2016 the first set of trains was received at Transport Nagar Metro Depot. On 1st December 2016 the train depot was inaugurated and trial run was started.- After the passage in the Lucknow Metro trial which was for 90 days, there was a speed trial in the presence of CRS.– Post inauguration, Lucknow Metro will run daily from 6 am to 10 pm and cover a distance of 8 and a half km across 8 stations.