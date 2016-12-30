Lucknow: Months after it celebrated its 25th anniversary, the Samajwadi Party seemed headed for a vertical split with supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav expelling his son and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav from the party for six years.

The SP chairman also “expelled” his cousin Ram Gopal Yadav for six years for “vitiating the atmosphere in the party”.

“Who made him (Akhilesh) the CM? I made him the CM. Has anyone before in history given away his power on a platter? But Akhilesh is not even consulting me, he is using the government machinery,” Mulayam told media in Lucknow. “Who made him (Akhilesh) the CM? I made him the CM. Has anyone before in history given away his power on a platter? But Akhilesh is not even consulting me, he is using the government machinery,” Mulayam told media in Lucknow.

“I will go to any extent to save the party. We will decide who the CM will be. My priority is the party,” Mulayam said, with his brother Shivpal Yadav sitting by his side.

He explained that the decision was taken after Ram Gopal, in his capacity as general secretary, called an emergency meeting of the party on January 1 and Akhilesh "supported" it.

ALSO READ: Here’s What Akhilesh Yadav’s Expulsion Means for the Samajwadi Party

Ram Gopal called the meeting after a showcause notice was issued to him and Akhilesh by Mulayam for releasing a list of candidates, parallel to the one issued officially by Mulayam.

"How can he (Akhilesh) release the list when the party has declared its candidates? Both Akhilesh and Ram Gopal want to finish the party. I will not let it happen. I have built this party through hard work," Mulayam said. "How can he (Akhilesh) release the list when the party has declared its candidates? Both Akhilesh and Ram Gopal want to finish the party. I will not let it happen. I have built this party through hard work," Mulayam said.

The party supremo said the new Chief Minister will be chosen by the Samajwadi Party.

Akhilesh, who left the official address for his personal residence within hours of his expulsion, is scheduled to meet his loyalists at 9.30am on Saturday, a meeting which his rival and uncle Shivpal Yadav warned party leaders not to attend. Mulayam, too, has called for a meeting at 10:30am.

A defiant Ram Gopal termed Mulayam's decision to expel him and Akhilesh as "unconstitutional" and insisted that he continues to be the general secretary of the party.

He accused the party chief of indulging in "unconstitutional" activities and said the party meet called by him on January 1 will take place in any eventuality.

ALSO READ: Congress Looking at Long-Term Relationship with Akhilesh: Sources

At the January 1 meeting, camp Akhilesh may move a resolution to remove Shivpal as the state president of the Samajwadi Party. Sources say a resolution to appoint Akhilesh as the national president is likely to be adopted.

The troubles in Samajwadi Party began a few months ago when Akhilesh sacked his principal secretary Deepak Singhal, a confidant of Shivpal.

Ever since, despite rounds of suspensions and rapprochements, tension has been building up within the party between factions led by Shivpal and Akhilesh. Mulayam has been seen as siding with Shivpal.

ALSO READ: Mulayam Should Explain why he Imposed Akhilesh on UP After 2012 Polls: BJP

The tensions came to a head this week with Shivpal and Mulayam announcing a list of candidates for the UP polls leaving out many Akhilesh loyalists. A day later, Akhilesh came up with his own list that had many of the Shivpal loyalists missing.

Akhilesh loyalist Gomti Yadav said the CM told him he would not resign and would stay on till his last day in power. He claimed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called up Akhilesh and offered support, saying “you are like my brother”.

ALSO READ: BJP Trying to Fish in Troubled Waters of Uttar Pradesh: Congress

Mulayam’s surprise announcement in the evening triggered utter chaos in party ranks with several workers thronging Akhilesh’s official residence and shouting slogans against Shivpal. More than 100 party MLAs had reached Akhilesh’s house in a show of support. Effigies of Shivpal were burnt and self-immolation attempts were reported.

The CM immediately instructed state DGP Javed Ahmed to beef up security outside Mulayam and Shivpal’s residences.

Though no official communication was made to Raj Bhawan, Governor Ram Naik said he was keeping a close watch on the situation. "I am keeping a watch on the issue," he told PTI here. Asked if he viewed the developments as a crisis in the ruling party, Naik refused to comment saying "it is an intra-party issue".

(With PTI inputs)