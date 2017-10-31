GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Akhilesh Yadav for New Currency Notes With Pics of Freedom Fighters

The Samajwadi Party president was addressing party workers on the occasion of the 142nd birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the party headquarters in Lucknow.

PTI

Updated:October 31, 2017, 7:40 PM IST
File photo of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. (PTI)
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav suggested to the Centre on Tuesday to print a new series of Indian currency notes with images of "great freedom fighters" on them.

"A new series of Indian currency notes should be printed and pictures of great freedom fighters should be printed on them," he said.

Yadav was addressing party workers on the occasion of the 142nd birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the party headquarters in Lucknow.

Recalling the contributions of Patel, India's first home minister, the SP chief said, "While remembering him, the map of India automatically comes to our mind."

"He played a crucial role in unifying the country. He was termed Sardar and people had trust in him," Yadav added.
