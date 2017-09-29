: The fight for power and control over Samajwadi Party (SP) seems to be ceasing in the Yadav clan, as SP national president Akhilesh Yadav meets his father and founder of the party Mulayam Singh Yadav at his residence in Lucknow, just days before the party's national executive meet in Agra.According to sources, the meeting between the father son duo on Thursday lasted more than half an hour and Akhilesh invited Mulayam to attend the executive meet which is scheduled to be held in the historic city on October 5, 2017. It is believed to be the first meeting between the two in the last three months."Samajwadi Party national president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav met Neta Ji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) and invited him to the SP national executive meet. We are hopeful that Neta Ji will attend the meet in Agra," said SP MLC, Sunil Singh Sajan. If Mulayam Singh accepts the invitation, this will be probably the first time since Akhilesh taking over as SP National president, that both Mulayam Singh and Akhilesh will be sharing the stage.Around 15,000 SP workers from 25 states are expected to participate in the 10th SP national convention at Targhar Maidan in Sadar Bazar area of Agra. Akhilesh Yadav is set to be elected as SP national president for the next five years. Soon after Assembly election in March, he had revised the term of state and national chief from three years to five years.The meeting between Akhilesh and Mulayam Singh has now sparked a new row and is seen as many believe a sign of truce between the two. Few days back Mulayam Singh had called a press conference and it was speculated that he might part his ways with his son and form a new political outfit along with his younger brother and arch rival of Akhilesh, Shivpal Singh Yadav. But, to everyone's surprise Mulayam chose not to form any new political party and said instead that his blessings are always with his son.If sources in Samajwadi Party are to be believed, Akhilesh might invite his uncle Shivpal Yadav too for the executive meet in Agra to mend the fences between them, as per the wishes of his father Mulayam. Last week, SP patriarch, Mulayam Singh had replaced Akhilesh loyalist, Ram Gopal Yadav with Shivpal Yadav as the secretary of the Lohia Trust.Mulayam's younger brother, Shivpal had announced in June this year that he would float the Samajwadi Secular Front "to fight communal forces". The power tussle between in the Yadav clan had cost them dearly in the state assembly elections this year as Mulayam Singh decided to stay away from the party activities. On the other hand, since taking over as National President and winning the party symbol 'bicycle', Akhilesh Yadav has been making his grip stronger with each passing day.