CM Akhilesh Challenges Mulayam With Parallel List of 235 Candidates

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party seemed headed for a vertical split on Thursday with Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav declaring a parallel list of candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. Akhilesh gave tickets to 235 candidates, including 171 sitting MLAs, many of whom were ignored in the list released by party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav a day earlier.

The list was not officially released by Akhilesh but was put out in the public domain, probably to gain the upper hand in the ongoing power tussle in the party.

Ateeq Ahmad, Rampal Yadav, Amanmani Tripathi, Shadab Fatima, Narad Roy and OP Singh, who were given a ticket by Mulayam find no mention in Akhilesh's list. Prominent among those figuring in the list are ministers Arvind Singh Gope, Pawan Pandey and Ram Govind Chaudhary, who are the hardcore Akhilesh loyalists denied ticket by Mulayam.

Akhilesh Yadav has refrained from announcing candidates for several seats that are currently held by the Congress. The move came after hours of hectic parleys with Mulayam and a meeting with disgruntled loyalists in the morning, who vowed to return to power with Akhilesh as CM.

Minutes after Akhilesh finalised his list, Shivpal Yadav met Mulayam and later released another list of 68 candidates, which like the party's first list had no mention of Akhilesh. Only nine seats remain for the party's final list.

Akhilesh's candidates were likely to contest on a separate symbol, other than SP's 'Cycle' symbol, paving the way for a wide split in the party grappling with dissensions and unprecedented feud at a time when the crucial polls were knocking at the door.

Thursday’s showdown, the worst in the last few months, reached a flashpoint after Mulayam publicly snubbed his son by announcing a list of candidates that created bitterness in the pro-CM camp, prompting the upset Chief Minister to take up the matter with the SP supremo to convey his strong displeasure over the choice of names.

"The Chief Minister called us. He instructed us to go to our respective constituencies and prepare for the elections," Indal Singh, SP MLAs from Malihabad, said.

On a day of hectic political developments, Akhilesh met the disgruntled MLAs at his 5, Kalidas Marg residence in the morning and drove straight to Mulayam's residence to convey the belligerent mood of those who did not get re-nomination.

"We will contest the upcoming elections, come what may," said a defiant MLA Atul Pradhan.

"The Chief Minister has done a lot for the development of the state and we will contest and win in his name," he said.

In a new twist to the day-long high drama, Mulayam's cousin and SP General Secretary Ramgopal Yadav said many in the party do not want to see Akhilesh as chief minister again. "But, the fact remains that people of the state want him back as CM," he claimed.

The factional feud in the Samajwadi Party came out in the open a day after Mulayam declared candidates for 325 of the 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh and ruled out projecting Akhilesh as the Chief Ministerial candidate.

Here's a look of Akhilesh's candidate list: