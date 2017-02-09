Akhilesh Yadav Sacks His Education Minister for Contesting on RLD Ticket
File image of Samajwadi party symbol.
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Minister Sharda Pratap Shukla, who is contesting Assembly polls on a Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) ticket, was on Thursday sacked by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.
"Minister of State for Higher Education (Independent charge), Sharda Pratap Shukla, has been sacked by Governor Ram Naik on recommendations of the Chief Minister," a Rajbhawan officer said.
Shukla, a sitting MLA from Sarojni Nagar seat in the state capital, was denied SP ticket after which he filed nomination on RLD ticket.
SP has given ticket to Mulayam's nephew Anurag Yadav from this seat.
Samajwadi Party chief Spokesman Rajendra Chowdhury, when contacted, said Shukla has also been expelled from the party for indulging in anti-party activities.
