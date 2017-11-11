Akhilesh Yadav Set to Unveil 50-feet Lord Krishna Statue in Saifai

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is set to unveil a 50-feet tall, 60-tonne bronze statue of Lord Krishna in his hometown Saifai. This comes after the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government had proposed a 100-metre tall statue of Lord Ram on the bank of Saryu River in Ayodhya.The Krishna statue is almost near completion and will be unveiled early next year. “We don't believe in inaugurating already established projects. We believe in Lord Ram and Lord Krishna both,” said Yadav, in Lucknow.The Krishna statue has been installed at the Saifai Mela Ground and is being funded by the Saifai Mahotsav Committee.Speaking to News18, SP MLC, Sunil Singh Sajan said, “This project started around six months ago. Back then, there was no proposed Lord Ram statue in Ayodhya. Therefore, this should not be viewed as the Samajwadi Party indulging in any kind of competition. The statue has not been made with the taxpayers’ money, the Saifai Mahotsav Committee has arranged the funds for it.”The statue captures an image from the Mahabharata, where Lord Krishna is seen holding a chariot wheel in his hands. If party insiders are to be believed, this particular act of Lord Krishna was chosen by the party top brass to send a message to the opposition before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.The statue is said to be designed by experts using the latest 3D technology. The angles and pipes used in the statue are from Japan while the paint is from a US-based firm. Gas tungsten arc technology, majorly used for aerospace projects, has been used to weld the statue.